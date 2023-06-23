Measures against traffic noise demanded | hot cars

Measures against traffic noise required

The states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are calling for tougher action and stricter laws to protect people from traffic noise, according to a joint statement by representatives. “The Federal Minister of Transport must not put the issue on the back burner,” said Elke Zimmer, State Secretary for Transport in Baden-Württemberg, at the end of the two-day “Noise Congress” in Stuttgart. “The current noise protection law is not suitable for protecting the population sufficiently from traffic noise.” Even for measures that can be implemented quickly, such as a 30 km/h speed limit, the road traffic law hurdles are too high.

Noise as an environmental toxin

According to calculations by the Federal Environment Agency, around 8.5 million people in Germany are exposed to harmful noise pollution on main roads alone. Another 6.4 million suffer from noisy rail traffic and 850,000 people from air traffic noise. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that environmental noise, particularly traffic noise in Western Europe, is responsible for the loss of more than a million years of healthy life to disability or premature mortality each year.

Greens: “Existing regulation insufficient”

North Rhine-Westphalia’s Secretary of State for Transport, Viktor Haase (Greens), called for “more commitment to existing traffic routes instead of the previously voluntary noise abatement service”. Research has shown that the current legal regulations for noise protection are inadequate. From the point of view of the state secretaries, there is no legal entitlement to noise protection measures on roads or train routes, despite the health-critical noise problems. The four countries are also calling for the hurdles for speed limits to be lowered. Not a new thought: Associations such as the German Environmental Aid are also demanding a 30 km/h speed limit in urban areas and, for example, in addition to exhaust systems, noise cameras and the ban on retrofit silencers for motorcycles, which dampen significantly less than the original.

Every third motorcycle with more than 90 decibels

From the point of view of the federal states, there is also a lack of binding threshold values ​​that are geared towards protecting people’s health. It would therefore already reduce the risk if the threshold values ​​of 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night were firmly anchored. According to the Federal Environment Agency, 2.3 million people in Germany are exposed to levels of more than 65 dB(A) all day long. At night, 2.6 million people would suffer from levels of more than 55 dB(A). For comparison: According to a study, about every third motorcycle is louder than 90 decibels when driving past and is therefore as loud as a jackhammer or a circular saw. In contrast, only 13 percent of motorcycles are quieter than 80 decibels. The statement by the four federal states states, among other things, that the current regulations will not prevent new noise problems. “These gaps in protection must be closed in the interests of the citizens concerned.”

