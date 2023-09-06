Measures to Stabilize Growth and Foster Cooperation: Key Industries Join Forces to Sustain Industrial Operations

Ten Key Industries Collaborate to Stabilize Growth and Operations, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Announces

Beijing, September 5th – The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with other relevant departments, has introduced work plans to stabilize the growth of ten key industries in China. The plans focus on industries such as automobiles, electronic information manufacturing, and machinery, which have made significant contributions to the country’s GDP. Through coordinated efforts and policies, the aim is to stabilize industrial operations and further strengthen the foundation for steady growth.

Despite some challenges faced during the recovery process, China‘s industrial economy remains at the forefront among major global economies, with a continuous recovery trend. In the first seven months of this year, industrial enterprises above a designated size witnessed a 3.8% year-on-year increase in added value, indicating a positive development trend. Furthermore, industrial fixed asset investment maintained steady expansion with an 8.5% year-on-year increase, while the decline in total profits of industrial enterprises above a designated size has narrowed since the beginning of the year.

Tao Qing, director of the Operation Monitoring and Coordination Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated, “The Ministry, in conjunction with relevant departments, has developed policies and measures to stabilize the growth of major manufacturing industries. These industries include iron and steel, nonferrous metals, petrochemicals, chemicals, building materials, machinery, automobiles, electric power equipment, light industry, and electronic information manufacturing.” He emphasized that stabilizing these key industries would fundamentally stabilize the industrial economy.

The measures to stabilize growth in these ten industries consider various aspects such as scale, relevance, and driving force. These industries collectively account for about 70% of the industries above a designated size and possess long industrial chains and high correlation. “Stabilizing these key industries will essentially stabilize the industrial economy,” said Tao Qing.

To stimulate demand, the plans focus on restoring and expanding demand in key areas, as well as promoting investment, consumption, and export synergy. Efforts will be made to maximize investment by leveraging government investment funds such as the National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund and the Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development Fund. Additionally, there will be a particular emphasis on constructing major projects in sectors like petrochemicals, integrated circuits, and new displays.

Initiatives will also target consumer goods and raw materials through campaigns like the “three products” campaign, which aims to boost the consumption of new energy vehicles, smart home appliances, green building materials, industrial machines, high-end medical equipment, and robots. Moreover, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to tap into the rapidly growing markets for elderly and baby/children’s products.

Exploring the international market is a significant focus of the steady growth plans. The intention is to build a high-level international supply and demand docking platform, encouraging enterprises to conduct research and development in line with international demands. This will help produce marketable products and consolidate the export of industrial products. Notably, China has experienced strong export growth in the “three new products” category, including 636,000 new energy vehicles exported in the first seven months of this year, a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous year.

On the supply side, the emphasis is on building a high-quality supply system, stabilizing industries, cultivating enterprises, establishing standards, and boosting endogenous growth for the industrial sector. Plans for stabilizing growth in petrochemicals, non-ferrous metals, and automobiles include speeding up the development and utilization of strategic resources to improve key element guarantees. For example, the plans suggest supporting the development and promotion of technologies such as automotive chips, solid-state batteries, operating systems, and high-precision sensors in the automotive industry.

Efforts will also be made to enhance the competitiveness and innovation capability of enterprises through upgrades to the industrial chain. This will involve initiatives such as improving key materials, equipment, and weak links in processes, as well as promoting cluster cultivation and the transfer of industries at home and abroad.

Tao Qing emphasized that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will collaborate with other departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, to form a joint force. Additionally, based on the needs of enterprises, the Ministry will develop further policy measures and improve communication mechanisms to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of policies. The ultimate goal is to capitalize on the critical period of economic transformation and upgrading, promoting high-quality industrial development in China.

