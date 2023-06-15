Home » Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Foreign trade with Russia is growing despite Ukraine sanctions
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: Foreign trade with Russia is growing despite Ukraine sanctions

by admin
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern At 2020 level

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Freighters are moored at the bulk goods quay in the seaport of Rostock

Source: Jens Büttner/dpa

Between January and March, exports from the northern federal state to Russia rose by almost 18 percent to 42.4 million euros. The trading volume has thus almost reached the level before the pandemic – despite the Ukraine sanctions.

Dhe foreign trade of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (MV) with Russia recovered in the first quarter despite the sanctions resulting from the war against Ukraine. According to preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office, the value of goods exported from MV between January and March rose by 17.9 percent to 42.4 million euros compared to the same period last year.

This moves the trading volume at Export close to 2020 levels when it reached over 45 million euros. In the meantime, it had fallen to less than 37 million euros during the pandemic years.

According to the Federal Office, so far in 2023 the majority of food and feed have been exported to Russia, while trade in petroleum products collapsed abruptly from January. However, the supply of machines to the country sanctioned by the EU continues: the volume of exports in this area amounted to 20 million euros in the three months.

also read

The state government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania dreamed of a drone - built in cooperation with a notorious Russian partner

Controversial collaboration

According to the state government, the increase here mainly affects machines designated as “hoists and conveying equipment” in the statistics. More precise information is not possible.

Overall, when comparing the statistics up to the end of March with the first three months of 2020, it can be seen that trade with Russia includes significantly fewer product groups. In the meantime, trade relations have been scaled back in many areas, although the overall volume has again reached a similarly high level.

