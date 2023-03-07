07.03.2023

In recent years, China has paid more and more attention to data regulation. According to news reports, China will approve the establishment of a new government agency at the National People’s Congress to centralize data control. What is Beijing’s purpose? How broad is the scope of regulation?

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to the “Wall Street Journal” citing people familiar with the matter on the 6th, in order to centralize the management of China‘s huge domestic data, and to solve commercial information security issues and streamline supervision, China will establish a new government agency. Become the highest regulatory body dealing with data-related issues. The National People’s Congress is expected to discuss the case and approve its establishment on the 13th.

If China establishes a new national data agency, it will be able to determine whether multinational companies can export the data generated by their business in China, and formulate and implement corporate data collection and sharing regulations, such as prohibiting companies from collecting certain types of consumer data, or Review relevant data shared by domestic companies with foreign business partners for potential national security vulnerabilities.

The new watchdog will also investigate various problems in the current Internet field, such as the use of algorithms to manipulate data, lure minors into Internet addiction, and identify information security vulnerabilities that are vulnerable to cyber attacks. Chinese officials have yet to comment on the news.

The agency to be created will have a similar status to the State Anti-Monopoly Bureau, which will be upgraded to a vice-ministerial level in 2021, the sources said.

Data regulation in China is currently in the hands of multiple agencies, including the China Internet Information Office, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and the National Development and Reform Commission, which oversees economic planning. According to reports, executives in related industries in China said that the current cross-departmental data management sometimes makes companies wonder which agency to turn to to deal with problems.

While the new governing body will simplify data management, tech executives briefed on the plan have expressed concern over whether it will further stifle China‘s tech sector, which has been battered in recent years.

China’s regulation of business

China‘s Cyberspace Administration fined Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi more than $1.2 billion last year, citing cybersecurity and data laws.

In addition to local companies, in order to comply with the Chinese government’s information security requirements, that is, to keep the data of Chinese users locally, Tesla announced on its Weibo last year that it had established a data center in China, while other automakers such as BMW, Ford and Daimler have also set up data centers in China to comply with the regulations of the authorities and continue to operate in the Chinese market.

The picture shows Tesla’s experience store in Shanghai.



The New York Times disclosed last year that Apple’s data centers in China will store the personal information of local users in computer servers operated by Chinese state-owned enterprises. It believes that this is Apple’s compromise with the Chinese government in order to do business.

This will not only make companies spend more on data management, but also increase the burden on the Chinese government. In addition to reviewing companies’ overseas data transfers and a large number of related security review applications, they must also check related practices. The Wall Street Journal pointed out that some experts also questioned whether government officials have the professional ability to deal with these fields.

The National People’s Congress will close on the 13th, and will also vote on draft resolutions on the government work report on the same day. After the closing ceremony, the Prime Minister’s press conference will be held as the finale of the two sessions.

(Comprehensive reports from Wall Street Journal, Reuters, China People’s Daily Online, New York Times, etc.)

