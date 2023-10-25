Media in Switzerland – commuter media “20 Minutes” announces job cuts – News

The media title “20 Minutes” is facing job cuts. 35 jobs will be affected, says TX Group, to which “20 Minutes” belongs. 28 jobs will be cut at “20 Minutes” in French-speaking Switzerland, seven at “20 Minutes” in Switzerland German-speaking Switzerland.

The company, which has 322 full-time positions, wants to reduce costs in order to be able to continue investing in innovations, as the company, which is part of the TX Group, announced.

The editorial team of “20 minutes” in French-speaking Switzerland will be most affected by the job cuts. It also includes lematin.ch and the Sport-Center agency and, with 104 employees, is one of the largest editorial offices in western Switzerland.

Legend: View into the newsroom of “20 Minutes” in Zurich (Image: January 8, 2019) KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

The editorial team in German-speaking Switzerland employs 145 people. Seven employees will lose their jobs and three employees will have to reduce their workload.

Changes in the media landscape are putting pressure on profits

The measures in French-speaking Switzerland are subject to the results of the employee participation process, which will be initiated immediately. Affected employees are supported by a social plan. A social plan is also used in German-speaking Switzerland, as the company reports.

“20 Minutes” expanded its digital reach over the course of 2023. However, the increasing digital sales cannot compensate for the falling print sales, according to the statement. Operating sales have fallen by around a fifth since 2019. At the same time, the number of employees increased from 247 to 322 full-time positions.

«We have to reduce our costs in order to lay a solid foundation for future growth. “I very much regret that job cuts can no longer be avoided,” Bernhard Brechbühl, managing director of the “20 Minutes” group, is quoted as saying in the statement.