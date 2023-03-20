Home Business Media report: Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses despite takeover
Business

Media report: Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses despite takeover

by admin
Media report: Credit Suisse wants to pay bonuses despite takeover

Credit Suisse is to be taken over by UBS.
picture alliance/Urs Flueeler, Keystone

Despite the takeover by UBS, Credit Suisse wants to pay its employees bonuses and salary increases.

This is reported by “Bloomberg”, citing an internal memo from the bank to its employees.

Anyone who has to leave the bank should still receive a “common market settlement”.

Credit Suisse is to be taken over by UBS for more than two billion Swiss francs after it tumbled in recent weeks and the stock plummeted. Despite the mismanagement, the bank plans, according to a “Bloomberg” message, scheduled to pay out bonuses on March 24th. Salary increases should also be paid out as planned. This emerges from an internal memo to the employees. In the annual report for 2022, Credit Suisse reported bonus payments of one billion Swiss francs.

Nevertheless, the takeover could mean the end of the traditional bank for many Credit Suisse employees. However, Credit Suisse has also announced that it intends to pay “customary severance payments”, the medium quotes from the memo.

In recent years, Credit Suisse has often attracted the attention of negative headlines. It was about money laundering, embezzled funds and dubious customer relationships. Then, last week, Saudi investors withdrew their confidence in the Swiss bank and the bank’s stock plummeted.

The Swiss National Bank therefore advocated a takeover by local rival UBS in order to avoid bankruptcy. “Any other solution would have triggered a financial crisis,” said Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland’s finance minister.

tel

You may also like

VW: The abrupt departure of Bernd Osterloh is...

Tonfo a Wall Street di First Republic Bank...

Halmers is the CEO of UBS, which is...

Ubs save Credit Suisse, I applaud Bce from...

Eurovita goes towards extraordinary administration, hypothetical transfer of...

CS takeover by UBS – Ex-Finma expert: years...

Ukraine, Conte says enough to arms: “I hope...

Pitchdeck: This is how the startup Finmatics raised...

Microsoft Italy, Vincenzo Esposito is the new Ad

Bonify treats employees to a barbecue

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy