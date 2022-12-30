Listen to the audio version of the article

Satisfaction at Mediaset for the ratings of 2022. This is expressed – in what is in fact a response a day after the data released by Rai (which contained the same satisfaction) – is a note from the Cologno group which speaks of « record year for Mediaset ratings».

In 2022 of the World Cup, we still read “the Auditel data record the increase in the audience of the Mediaset networks in all the main programming bands, in contrast with the competition from the public service which also sees a decline in audience total”

In this context, continues the Alfa statement, «in the 24 hours the Mediaset networks grew by +2.3 percentage points also on the total of Italians while the public service networks, despite the World Cup, decreased by -1 in 2022 ,4 points. The lead to the 15-64 year old target, the most important for advertising investors, has further increased: over the whole day, with a 40.1% share, Mediaset’s advantage over the public service exceeds 8 points».

The group’s press release accompanies the growth in audience data of the generalist networks with a reference to Autumn 2022: «The growth of the Mediaset networks is very significant both on the

younger audiences and all Italians, where an historic overtaking even took place: from 4 September to 19 November Mediaset with a 37.9% share in the 24 hours surpassed the ratings of public service television (37.2%). And in the early evenings it maintained its leadership over all Italians until the end of December (including the World Cup) with 39.5% against 36.0%. Mediaset in 2022 managed to attract even the older audience accustomed to Rai programming.