Mediaset goes up on the stock market after the hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi

Titles lengthened Mfe, MediaForEurope on the Stock Exchange after hospitalization of Silvio Berlusconi, founder and controlling shareholder of the former Mediaset group through Fininvest. The entrepreneur and former prime minister is hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. Actions Mfe category A have come to earn up to 5.3%, the Easy category B 3.5%. The other listed company in the publishing sector in Fininvest’s portfolio showed a modest increase (+0.7%), Mondadori.

Weak like the entire banking sector Bank of Milan (-0.7%) of which the holding company of the Berlusconi family holds approximately 30%. According to an analyst, the possible disappearance of Berlusconi would open up unpredictable scenarios on the future of the company, including its possible sale if the heirs were to opt for this choice.

The only difference between the two categories of Mfe shares lies in the voting rights: the A give the right to only one vote at the meeting, the B to ten votes. From an economic point of view, however, both will be entitled to the same dividends and any takeover bid on Mfe will have to concern both categories of shares.