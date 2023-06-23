Mediaset, the hybrid model and Pier Silvio’s strategy

Mediaset and market expectations

The death of Silvio Berlusconi brings with it many questions about the future of the company to safeguard which almost thirty years ago he entered politics, according to a widespread opinion shared above all by his political opponents. We are obviously talking about Mediaset, which in the meantime has become Media for Europe (MFE), and of the value of its shares, which immediately after the death of the founder strongly, and in some ways surprisingly, increased. It is not easy to give an explanation to what is happening and above all to be able to predict what will happen to a company that for decades has played a fundamental role in the national communications and media system in proposing lifestyles and a common feeling that is inherent to commercial TV, i.e. a means of mass communication that must speak to the greatest number of people possible, and therefore generalist, free-to-air and financed by advertising.

On the other hand, however, this immediate reaction suggests that the market is waiting for a change of pace, whatever it may be, with respect to the situation of uncertainty which has conditioned Mediaset’s strategy for a long time, and which today could finally evolve and change. In fact, it is undeniable that the role of Mediaset TVs of “giving the public what it wants”, according to a happy definition of one of the fathers of American commercial TV, had already partly changed with Silvio Berlusconi’s “taking the field”, which had led to the need to side with a political party or in any case to be perceived as such. But above all it had changed following the profound changes in consumer demand and behavior with respect to the television medium starting from the new millennium.

