Medicines in short supply: Medicines importers warn of further supply bottlenecks

There are currently delivery bottlenecks in Germany for around 480 medicines. Now, due to a new discount regulation, other drugs against cancer, hepatitis C or HIV could also be affected.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

DThe drug importers warn of a further aggravation of the delivery bottlenecks for drugs. From May, the manufacturers would have to give the health insurance companies an additional discount of 20 percent for certain medicines, said Jörg Geller, the board member of the Association of Drug Importers in Germany (VAD), the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. “Many companies will then no longer offer their products in Germany,” warned Geller.

“It’s not about fever syrups, which are used for more trivial diseases, but above all drugs for newer cancer therapies,” added Geller, who is also President of the European umbrella organization.

There are currently delivery bottlenecks in Germany for around 480 medicines. In most cases, these are generics, i.e. drugs whose patent protection has expired and which are produced by several manufacturers.

also read

“From May, manufacturers who are bringing new products to market or have brought them to market in connection with the benefit assessment procedure (AMNOG) that are used in combination with other drugs must grant an additional discount of 20 percent to health insurance companies.” , reported Geller. “This increases the discount for some medicines from twelve percent to 32 percent.” Specifically, this could affect medicines against cancer, hepatitis C or HIV.

Geller is convinced that some manufacturers will shy away from the high discount and will then no longer offer their products in Germany. The discount problem will also hit the importers. “We will lack the shopping opportunities abroad to pass on a discount of the order of 32 percent in Germany,” said the head of the association.

Geller assesses the situation as worrying: “The desire of the legislator to save costs is greater than providing people with highly innovative products.”

also read

The increase in discounts for new medicines is part of the law on the financial stabilization of statutory health insurance. With this decision by the traffic light coalition, billions are to be flushed into the coffers of the statutory health insurance companies, which recently ran a deficit of 17 billion euros.

From the point of view of pharmaceutical importers, the statutory rebate policy aimed at curbing healthcare costs is already one of the main causes of delivery bottlenecks in Germany. “Some manufacturers are more likely to bring scarce drugs into markets where they bring higher returns,” said Geller. The association therefore recommends that the federal government fundamentally reconsider the discount agreement system.