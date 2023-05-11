Mediobanca, 9-month results on historical highs: profit at 791 million

Mediobanca he announced 9 month results on new historical highs
Data is beyond target of the 2023 Plan, which confirm the trajectory and quality of the assets. The period closes with a net profit of 791 million euros, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year and a 13% ROTE (+3pp year over year). Nine-month EPS stood at €0.93, resulting in good progress towards reaching the twelve-month target of €1.1 in June 2023.
Revenues they stood at approx 2,420 million euros, with a growth of 13% year on year, coming very close to the target of 3 billion euro forecast for the twelve months to June 2023. The strongly positive trend in revenues is attributable to the good performance of all the wealth management divisions (+13% to 614 million), CIB ( +14% to €565m), Corporate Finance (+7% to €841m), Insurance (+8% to €293m).
All sources of revenue are growing
Il interest margin it goes to 1,299 million (+17% after the acceleration of 22% to 456 million recorded in the 3rd quarter). The commissions which amount to 657 million (+2% y/y, of which 185 million in the 3rd quarter), i trading revenues to 172 million (+30% y/y, of which around 25 million in the 3rd quarter).
The results of the 3rd quarter are largely positivewhich qualify it as the second best quarter ever: revenues at around 760m (+10% y/y). Net interest income is up at €456 million (+22% y/y, +2% q/q), commissions at €185 million and trading at €24 million, down due to the CIB decrease. The unet income is equal to 235 million, up 24% on an annual basis.
High quality assets
Overlays are virtually intact (approximately €285 million, equal to 1.2 times loan loss provisions for the full year 22). The cost of risk for the nine months at 53bps is stable on the low values of last year and down on the first half (59bps).
The capital base remains high: indice CET1 phase-in al 15,4%, up more than 30bps in Q3. The improvement in the quarter reflects the high profitability and the reduction in weighted assets. The index includes a cash dividend pay-out equal to 70% of the reported net income. The fully loaded CET1 stands at 14.4% (14.0% in December 2022).
