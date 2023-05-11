Mediobanca, 9-month results on historical highs: profit at 791 million

Mediobanca he announced 9 month results on new historical highs

Data is beyond target of the 2023 Plan, which confirm the trajectory and quality of the assets. The period closes with a net profit of 791 million euros, up 10% compared to the same period of the previous year and a 13% ROTE (+3pp year over year). Nine-month EPS stood at €0.93, resulting in good progress towards reaching the twelve-month target of €1.1 in June 2023.

Revenues they stood at approx 2,420 million euros, with a growth of 13% year on year, coming very close to the target of 3 billion euro forecast for the twelve months to June 2023. The strongly positive trend in revenues is attributable to the good performance of all the wealth management divisions (+13% to 614 million), CIB ( +14% to €565m), Corporate Finance (+7% to €841m), Insurance (+8% to €293m).

All sources of revenue are growing

Il interest margin it goes to 1,299 million (+17% after the acceleration of 22% to 456 million recorded in the 3rd quarter). The commissions which amount to 657 million (+2% y/y, of which 185 million in the 3rd quarter), i trading revenues to 172 million (+30% y/y, of which around 25 million in the 3rd quarter).

The results of the 3rd quarter are largely positivewhich qualify it as the second best quarter ever: revenues at around 760m (+10% y/y). Net interest income is up at €456 million (+22% y/y, +2% q/q), commissions at €185 million and trading at €24 million, down due to the CIB decrease. The unet income is equal to 235 million, up 24% on an annual basis.

High quality assets

Overlays are virtually intact (approximately €285 million, equal to 1.2 times loan loss provisions for the full year 22). The cost of risk for the nine months at 53bps is stable on the low values ​​of last year and down on the first half (59bps).

The capital base remains high: indice CET1 phase-in al 15,4%, up more than 30bps in Q3. The improvement in the quarter reflects the high profitability and the reduction in weighted assets. The index includes a cash dividend pay-out equal to 70% of the reported net income. The fully loaded CET1 stands at 14.4% (14.0% in December 2022).

