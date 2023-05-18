Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen advisory

Mediobanca acquires Arma Partners to strengthen the advisory business

(Teleborsa) – Mediobancathe main Italian investment bank, has signed a strategic agreement with the shareholders of Arma Partners and US Arma Partners with the aim of strengthening itself in the Digital Economy. Under the terms of the transaction, Mediobanca will acquire Arma to create a leading franchise in the Digital Economy within its Corporate & Investment Banking division.

Arma Partners is a independent financial advisory firm in Europe which deals with companies, investors and entrepreneurs active in the global Digital Economy, offers independent advice on Corporate Finance to leading companies and Private Equity funds, supporting them in all business phases. Founded in 2003, Arma Partners is led by its founder and Managing Partner Paul-Noel Guély, and today has 12 partners and 86 employees, including 69 bankers from over 26 countries. In the last five years, the Arma Partners team has followed as advisor over 100 transactions, 75% of which are cross-border, for a total market value of over 85 billion dollars. In 2023 Arma Partners announced record results for the third consecutive year with revenues exceeding 100 million dollars.

Boost to commissions

Mediobanca stresses that the transaction is consistent with the objective of orienting CIB’s business model towards activities with lower capital absorption and will give significant boost to commissions of the division with a growth of approximately 30%, a result that will contribute to an increase of more than 10% in group commissions.

Mediobanca will pay the consideration in cash, of which 40% in funds immediately available at closing. The remainder will be released over four years based on Arma’s performance and can be paid in Mediobanca shares. The transaction will have an estimated impact on Mediobanca’s CET1 ratio of approximately 30bps on a 100% basis considering the deferred amount payable in shares. Based on last year’s earnings, the transaction will be EPS accretive.

“Mediobanca has significant experience of partnering with independent advisory firms characterized by solid fundamentals, strong management teams, well-known brands and scalable platforms,” he says. Alberto NagelCEO of Mediobanca – The agreement with Arma Partners reflects our ambition to build solid long-term growth by leveraging industrial trends, specialist skills and people’s talent”.

“Arma Partners represents a unique opportunity for Mediobanca’s CIB division to expand into the rapidly-developing sector of the Digital Economy, a trend that is impacting and transforming the business of all our clients. We are thrilled that Arma Partners will become one of the pillars of Mediobanca’s CIB strategy,” they say Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldellico-Heads of Global CIB di Mediobanca.