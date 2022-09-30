Milano – General and Mediobanca protagonists of the financial day: according to what is reported Bloombergthe company that controls the main Italian insurance company could sell Banca Generali a Mediobancato finance the purchase of the American group Guggenheimspecialized in asset management. For its part, still according to rumors, Mediobanca would pay for the acquisition of Banca Generali with shares of the Leone, leaving the shareholder base.

An operation that investors believe very much, to look at the prices of the securities in Bag: Banca Generali closed the session on the highs of the day (+ 19.12%), with volumes that are 64% above the average of the last 20 days. Mediobanca, suspended during the session, which the rumors themselves indicate as a possible buyer. The stock closed up 5.89% at € 8.06.

At the request of Consoba spokesman for Generali clarified the company’s position on possible transactions: “As the market already knows, Generali continuously evaluates potential opportunities for M&A in the pursuit of its strategic plan. However, to date no decision has been made to proceed with any type of operation. ”This, of course, does not mean that there are no or have been ongoing negotiations.

Give it too United States, a position has arrived from the possible prey. “From time to time, we have inquiries and even discussions with third parties who want to consider joint ventures or who are looking to make capital investments in our company,” Guggenheim spokesman Gerard Carney told the financial agency. Pointing out that he does not comment on “these conversations that occur routinely, and often more than one at a time”.

Guggheneim, founded in 1999, is headquartered in New York and Chicago manages over $ 228 billion in assets. Generali Investments managed approximately 575 billion euros at the end of 2021. It operates through 1,200 asset managers and specialists in more than 20 countries and has added more than € 100 billion of third-party assets over the past 3 years.