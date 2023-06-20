Home » Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move
Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move

Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move

Mediobanca, Compass: commercial agreement to expand in Switzerland

Compassthe Group’s consumer credit company Mediobancahas signed an agreement to take over from HeidiPay 100% of HeidiPay Switzerland, a Swiss financial company specializing in Buy Now Pay Later (Bnpl), with over 400 trade agreements with important distributors, luxury brands and technology operators active in the area. It can be read in a note.

