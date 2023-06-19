Mediobanca, Compass conquista HeidiPay Switzerland

Mediobanca, Compass expands into Switzerland. Conquer HeidiPay Switzerland

Compass, the consumer credit company of the Mediobanca Group, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of HeidiPay AG HeidiPay Switzerland AG, a Swiss financial company specializing in Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) and growing rapidly, with over 400 commercial agreements with important distributors, luxury brands and technology operators active in the area.

With this acquisition, Compass becomes to all intents and purposes the new consumer credit operator in Switzerland, being able to benefit from the distribution license held by HeidiPay Switzerland AG.

The agreement – explains a note – also makes it possible to consolidate the partnership with the Holding HeidiPay AG, a fintech specialized in the development of digital platforms to support BNPL in the world of e-commerce and for physical points of sale, which Compass already owns 19.5% since August 2022.

Following the closing of the transactionHeidiPay Switzerland AG will continue to benefit from the technology and services of HeidiPay AG, giving continuity to a unique BNPL offer in the Swiss market and today adopted by a growing number of primary distributors and brands.

Thanks to the implementation of risk management tools (origination, collection and anti-fraud) and having a large and deep customer database, Compass will be able to make the BNPL business scalable and sustainable in a distinctive way and not easily replicable by of pure fintech operators.

A new step in the rewalisation of the business plan

The operation is consistent with the objectives of the “One Brand One Culture” Strategic Plan 2023-2026which provides for the Consumer Finance division of the Mediobanca Group to significantly strengthen distribution through a cutting-edge digital platform, in addition to strengthening the customer base also through expansion into new geographic markets.

With this acquisition, Compass will thus be able to enhance PagoLight, BNPL’s proprietary full digital solution that can be integrated into e-commerce sites, creating the development basis for an international offer to support multi-country merchants typical of the online world.

“This operation has a strong industrial value for us and is consistent with the strategic lines of the Plan to 2026 – he comments Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca –. With the acquisition of HeidiPay Switzerland AG we are starting the process of geographical diversification of our Consumer Finance divisionrelying on advanced digital platforms in the provision of credit as well as on a value-oriented management approach that leverages the risk analysis and validation capabilities developed by Compass in over 60 years of activity”, concludes Alberto Nagel.

A market with high potential

“The Swiss market is now considered among those with the greatest growth potential in Europe for the Buy Now Pay Later sector – he adds Gian Luca Sichel, CEO of Compass –. Being able to count on hundreds of commercial agreements in the area guarantees us to lay the foundations for the further development of our customer base as well as our wider consumer credit offer with a significant contribution already from the first year of activity”, concludes Gian Luca Shechel.

The operation, whose closing is subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals and is expected for the second half of 2023has negligible impacts on the Core Tier 1 of the Mediobanca Group.

