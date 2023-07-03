Mediobanca-Generali, takeover of the Del Vecchios. Moves of Caltagirone and Benetton

FRANCESCO MILLERI AT LUXOTTICA LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO PRESIDENT

Mediobanca-Generali, the second round. The 20% that changes everything

The decision dell’Ivass reopen the game in Mediobanca e generals. The institute that supervises insurance, in fact, has given the go-ahead to dolphin To go up over 10% in Generali. The request – we read in La Repubblica – was presented on 17 April last. After Francis Miller he had asked the vigilance to go over the threshold. About two years ago Of the Old together with Francesco Gaetano Caltagironeto the family Benetton and the Cassa di Risparmio di Torino Foundation had challenged the list promoted and supported in the board of directors by Piazzetta Cuccia. however, the consortium had lost, collecting 30% of the capital. Now playing the second round. If Delfin decides to increase its stake up to 20%the balance could tip over.

Delfin sets a record, dividends +20%. Crazy numbers in the coffers of Del Vecchio's heirs

