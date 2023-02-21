In 2023, Italian fashion will reach 90 billion in revenues

Despite the uncertainty of the macroeconomic context and the fourth quarter of 2022 influenced by the resurgence of the Covid-19 in Chineselast year recorded very positive values ​​for the fashion sector. This emerges from the report on the sector produced by theMediobanca Research Areawhich aggregated the financial data of 152 fashion companies based in Italy e sales greater than 100 million euros. From the preliminary data, one emerged growth in aggregate nominal turnover of 20% (to 82 billion euros, +21% on 2019) and revenues were driven by sales abroad, up 24% on 2021 Investments are also progressing and should reach +35%.

Second Mediobanca in 2023 a further increase in turnover of 8%which would bring the aggregate of the major Italian fashion companies to almost i 90 billionwithin a scenario of macroeconomic slowdown, in a context of interest rates that are normalizing upwards and with inflationary tensions decelerating.

The premium 20 companies alone represent more than half of the aggregate turnover. In first place for revenues is confirmed Prada (3.4 billion) above Luxottica Group (3.2 billion), consolidated by the multinational EssilorLuxottica, e Calzedonia Holding (2.5 billion). They follow Moncler e Giorgio Armani with a turnover of 2 billion each. Profitability signals a declining trend: the Ebit margin drops from 12.1% in 2019 to 10.6% in 2021, after the disruptive impact of the crisis when it stopped at 4.5%.

Leather goods and eyewear have the highest margins

The compartment hides, leather and footwear reports the most satisfactory margins (15.7% in 2021), continued from eyewear (12,3%). Clothing and jewellery they are the only two productive sectors to have improved margins in the three-year period, exceeding pre-crisis levels. High quality products continue to reward profitability, with the high range closing 2021 with an Ebit margin of 10.8%, 46% above the values ​​of mass market producers (7.4%). The podium for profitability sees first place Fendi (32.8%), ahead of Renato Corti (29,5%) e Ginger (29.2%, main brand Elisabetta Franchi).

Italian fashion away from the stock exchange

The Italian fashion is far from the stock market spotlight: only 17.5% of the aggregate turnover (12 billion euros) is produced by the 11 listed companies in the panel, while the remaining 82.5% (56.6 billion euros) is generated by the 141 unlisted companies. After the rebound in December 2021 (+29.4% on 2020), capitalization at the end of 2022 closed down (-14.4% on 2021), reaching 37.6 billion euro, equal to 5.3% of value of the industry of the Italian Stock Exchange, excluding Prada which is listed in Hong Kong.

In the first part of 2023 there was a recovery (+15.8% in mid-February 2023). As of 15 February 2023, the podium on the Stock Exchange is occupied by Prada (15.9 billion), Moncler (15,7 mld) e Brunello Cucinelli (5.5 billion); wooden medal for Salvatore Ferragamo (3.0bn), followed by Tod’s (1.2 billion). All the other companies in the panel have a market capitalization of less than one billion euros.