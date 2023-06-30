Home » Mediobanca, in agreement with Apollo GM: rapidity-flexibility in the use of capital
Business

Mediobanca, in agreement with Apollo GM: rapidity-flexibility in the use of capital

by admin
Mediobanca, in agreement with Apollo GM: rapidity-flexibility in the use of capital

Mediobanca in partnership with Apollo GM: semi-liquid products for professional customers

Mediobanca Private Banking announces theagreement with Apollo Global, a US giant in the management of alternative investments with 598 billion dollars of assets under management, will allow the Ultra-High-Net-Worth professional clientele of Mediobanca faster deployment of capital and greater flexibility.

Specifically, you will have access to a diversified strategy on private markets and the investment portfolio built by Apollo over the last 10 years, worth over $10 billion; diversified between private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

For Mediobanca Private Banking this is just the beginning. As it reports Bebeezthe partnership with Apollo is in fact the first of a long series. This is demonstrated by the announcement made at the same time, in which the Milanese institute formalized the expansion of the offer by introducing semi-liquid private market products dedicated to professional clients, structured with the support of alternative managers with proven experience, who provide a quality starting portfolio.

Read also: Mediobanca, Compass acquires HeidiPay. The “Buy Now Pay Later” move

With this strategic choice of Piazzetta Cuccia further spells out the goal of strengthen its positioning in private markets. Semi-liquid products make it possible to subscribe continuouslyalso reducing the time required for the initial use of capital compared to a closed-end fund and, at the same time, allow redemptions on a regular basis within certain maximum limits.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Helping Epidemic Prevention and Control and Guaranteeing Financial Services——Xuzhou Banking in Action Report No. 11_Customers_Branch_nucleic acid

You may also like

Solar system: German industry has eaten up myth,...

Today’s horoscope June 30, 2023 sign by sign...

Quantum Song Awarded “Annual Social Responsibility Award” for...

Volkswagen staggers into the crisis

Itway: partnership with Mastercard in Italy, Greece and...

Gucci penthouse: This is what the $35 million...

Pingyin County Launches Characteristic Industry Public Service Center...

The resurrection of Snapchat, over 4 million subscribers...

Visibilia, new papers on the Negma fund: acquisitions...

Girocard: This is what you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy