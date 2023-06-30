Mediobanca, in agreement with Apollo GM: rapidity-flexibility in the use of capital

Mediobanca in partnership with Apollo GM: semi-liquid products for professional customers

Mediobanca Private Banking announces theagreement with Apollo Global, a US giant in the management of alternative investments with 598 billion dollars of assets under management, will allow the Ultra-High-Net-Worth professional clientele of Mediobanca faster deployment of capital and greater flexibility.

Specifically, you will have access to a diversified strategy on private markets and the investment portfolio built by Apollo over the last 10 years, worth over $10 billion; diversified between private equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure.

For Mediobanca Private Banking this is just the beginning. As it reports Bebeezthe partnership with Apollo is in fact the first of a long series. This is demonstrated by the announcement made at the same time, in which the Milanese institute formalized the expansion of the offer by introducing semi-liquid private market products dedicated to professional clients, structured with the support of alternative managers with proven experience, who provide a quality starting portfolio.

With this strategic choice of Piazzetta Cuccia further spells out the goal of strengthen its positioning in private markets. Semi-liquid products make it possible to subscribe continuouslyalso reducing the time required for the initial use of capital compared to a closed-end fund and, at the same time, allow redemptions on a regular basis within certain maximum limits.

