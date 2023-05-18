Mediobanca: invests in Arma Partners and strengthens itself in Advisory

Mediobanca has signed a strategic agreement with the shareholders of Arma Partners and US Arma Partners, strengthening itself in the Digital Economy. Under the terms of the transaction, Mediobanca will acquire Arma to create a leading franchise in the Digital Economy within its Corporate & Investment Banking division.

Arma Partners offers independent advice on Corporate Finance to leading companies and Private Equity funds, supporting them in all business phases. The company now has 12 partners and 86 employees, including 69 bankers from over 26 countries. In the last five years he has followed as advisor over 100 transactions, 75% of which are cross-border, for a total market value of over 85 billion dollars.

Despite the macro scenario characterized by the slowdown in fundraising activities and the weakening of the financial markets, in 2023 Arma Partners announced record results for the third consecutive year with revenues exceeding 100 million dollars.

The partnership will strengthen the advisory services offered by Mediobanca with distinctive expertise in the Tech area for the benefit of Corporate & Investment Banking and Wealth Management customers, as well as guaranteeing a wider territorial coverage in Europe and the United States. This transaction is also consistent with the objective of orienting CIB’s business model towards less capital-absorbing activities and will give a significant boost to the division’s fees with growth of approximately 30%, a result which will contribute to an increase of more than 10 % Group commissions.

Mediobanca will pay the consideration in cash, of which 40% in funds immediately available at closing. The remainder will be released over four years based on Arma’s performance and can be paid in Mediobanca shares. The transaction, subject to the authorization of the competent authorities, will have an estimated impact on Mediobanca’s CET1 ratio of approximately 30bps on a 100% basis considering the deferred amount payable in shares. Based on last year’s earnings, the transaction will be EPS accretive.