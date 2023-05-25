Mediobanca plan being examined by large shareholders, promises 3.7 billion to shareholders

Mediobanca, the plan under examination by large shareholders

“If I worked on the Plan and I’m here today to present it, it’s obviously because I think it is useful to continue it“. This is how Mediobanca’s number one replies, Alberto Nagel, to questions about his near future. Not that anyone had doubts about the manager’s intentions to remain at the helm of the institute Cuccia square. The reference is to the next assembly, which in October will have to renew the board of directors. The doubts, all to be verified, would still have some shareholder (read Caltagirone). Although the plan presented yesterday can already boast market appreciation. Mediobanca stock closed the session with a 1.92% progress, by far the best Ftse Mib title. In one session I saw the main index of Piazza Affari plummet up to -2.9% at the close.

The Mediobanca brand also becomes for retail

A plan, the one presented by Nagel that looks a lot like to a real revolution. Not so much for the announced focus on wealth management as the bank’s mission over the next three years, with the aim of becoming “preeminent and dominant” in the field. But also to bring the Mediobanca brand to the retail public, with the name change of CheBanca in Mediobanca Premier. Or to increase the distribution to shareholders of 70%with 3.7 billion expected over the period between dividends (2.7 billion) e share buybacks (1 billion).

The stake in Generali

Finally, participation in generals. Which is not untouchable: Mediobanca remains flexible “to all options”. Even the sale if it could be useful in terms of M&A to which it could provide capital and resources. If Mediobanca carries out a large M&A operation, which “it would be in wealth management“thus creating ‘a more solid group, with more commissions and higher profitability than forecasted by the plan’, could lower the minimum level of Cet 1 compared to the current 13.5% why the company would be “less risky and more capital light”, explained the CEO. On General BankNagel clarified when answering journalists’ questions, there is no big deal on the table.

“For the first time in 70 years we have the Mediobanca brand available to the public,” said Nagel commenting on the rebranding of CheBanca into Mediobanca Premier. The strategy, he explained, aims to “capitalize on the strong value of the Mediobanca brand” by offering customers products “through a new brand that will be Mediobanca Premier”.

Examination of large partners

Now, for Nagel and his plan the examination of the great partners. “We have an engagement with all shareholders, we monitored their expectations and sensitivity before the plan in the various meetings and feedbacks. Starting tomorrow (today, ed.) we will begin engagement on the floor, including i main shareholders“Nagel said. “If this plan will satisfy the shareholders, it will be up to them to judge it – he added -. We do it because we think it’s the right trajectory.” If he has convinced even those so far most critical – read Caltagirone again, after the conciliatory words spent by the president of Delfin Francesco Milleri – we will see soon. A couple of months at the most. When will the big maneuvers ahead of the Mediobanca meeting in October.