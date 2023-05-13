Mediobanca, profit soars to highs. Nagel: “Interest rates will fall at the end of the year”

Mediobanca, profit soars

Mediobanca archives the first nine months of the 2022/2023 financial statements with results at all-time highsbeyond the targets of Plan 23 “in an operating context impacted by the high volatility of the markets fueled, in the last quarter, by the crisis of the American regional banks and by the rescue of Credit Suisse”. Revenues amount to 2,420 million euros (+13% year on year), net income is equal to 791 million (+10% year on year. Mediobanca closed the third quarter (January-March 2023) with a net profit of 235 million, up 10% year on year, and down on the previous quarter (-16 % quarter on quarter) “due to the expected normalization of CIB after the record results of the first half year”. Revenues for the quarter amounted to almost 760 million euros.

The Group, following the results achieved in the nine months and the expected trend of the macroeconomic scenario, “revenues in the order of €3.2 billion, above the Plan target of €3 billion, of which net interest income of around €1.8 billionup about 20% year-over-year, net fees and commissions greater than $0.8 billion, broadly flat year-over-year.

“The impression we all have is that there is a sort of bifurcation between what the Fed will do and what the ECB will be able to do in the coming months, even if the consensus is that between now and the end of the year this rate hike will stop and at most they will remain stable, they will probably go down” explained the CEO Alberto Nagel. “It is clear – adds the managing director – that the rates of Bce they’re tied to the inflation data in its various declinations and we’ve seen lately some data that has stayed pretty high all over the place. I can understand the difficulty of a central bank that, despite repeated hikes, still he doesn’t see a figure that is significantly lower.”

