Mediobanca, record revenues and profits for the annual report

MILAN. In terms of revenues (up 16% to 3.3 billion), profits (up 13% to 1.027 billion), and profitability (a 13% return on tangible assets), Mediobanca’s year which, as always, closes the financial year on June 30 closes at an all-time high. Excellent credential for Alberto Nagel, the managing director of the group who at the end of October will present himself before the shareholders for a new mandate, within the list that the board is compiling and which will be ready by mid-September. In the meantime, the balance sheet numbers go beyond the forecasts of analysts and above all beat the same forecasts of the industrial plan which has reached its expiry date. «The year ended very well – comments the managing director – with an operating performance well above expectations. This is the result of all businesses, which performed better than forecasts, certainly better” than the estimates “of three years ago. Our plan withstood the pandemic and the Ukrainian crisis, it was judged an ambitious plan” but “it ended above that ambition”. From these foundations, says the banker from Piazzetta Cuccia, “Mediobanca will achieve strong growth in wealth management over the next three years, more efficient management of RWAs”, i.e. risk-weighted assets, “and better remuneration for shareholders in implementation” of the new plan of the institute entitled “One brand – One culture”.

Also in the fourth quarter of the year they report profits up by 24% to 236 million, which rises to over 310 if net of non-recurring items for approximately 80 million. The numbers in the financial statements allow the board to propose to shareholders a dividend of 0.85 euro per share, equal to a distribution (payout) of 70%: thus the target of the last plan relating to the coupon, which was a total of dividends, is also achieved accumulated from 1.9 billion euros. With the new plan, remaining on the subject of shareholders’ remuneration, the buyback is also triggered: for the financial year that has just begun, a first plan will be proposed to shareholders for the buyback and cancellation of treasury shares for a value of approximately 200 million euro for a maximum of 17 million shares, equal to approximately 2% of the capital.

Going back to the numbers for the year, the rise in the interest margin stands out which, driven by the multiple rate hikes implemented by the ECB, rose by 22% to 1.8 billion with an acceleration of 10% in the fourth quarter, to 502 million. Commissions remain stable (-1%) and «priority», reports the bank, in the growth of the group remains wealth management which records «positive effects from the announcement of the repositioning and rebranding of CheBanca! In Mediobanca Premier». For the year, the contribution to the profit of Assicurazioni Generali, of which Mediobanca is the leading shareholder with 13%, is equal to 442.8 million euro, an increase compared to the 356.6 million recorded a year ago.

