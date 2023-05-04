Mediobanca rushes to Piazza Affari after Caltagirone strengthens to 9.9%

MILANO – Mediobanca runs in Piazza Affari after the strengthening of Caltagirone’s position in Piazzetta Cuccia has emerged.

Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has therefore made a leap forward in the historic living room of Italian finance. The Roman entrepreneur – reports today The print – rose to 9.9% of the capital of the bank led by the managing director Alberto Nagel.

The share is almost double compared to the 5.6% of which the entrepreneur was credited after the purchases that began on February 22, 2021, when he appeared in the Piazzetta Cuccia shareholders’ register with just over 1%. A spokesman for the Caltagirone group confirmed the news, limiting himself to pointing out that “it is an investment that has been present for about a year”.

The Roman entrepreneur thus consolidates his position as Mediobanca’s second shareholder behind the Delfin of the Del Vecchio family, with whom he had led the campaign to change the governance of Generali, clashing with Mediobanca. The quota is placed at the threshold of 10% which requires the authorization of the ECB to be reached.