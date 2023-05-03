Mediobanca sprint, share +4% in Piazza Affari. Caltagirone effect, what Equita says

The Mediobanca stock shines in Piazza Affari, confirming itself among the best stocks of the Ftse Mib.

There is the Caltagirone effect on the stock, as reported by a note from Equita SIM, reporting what emerged today from press leaks.

“Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone has increased his stake in Mediobanca to 9.9%, as reported by a spokesman who confirmed an article published in La Stampa”. From the Consob website, underlines the SIM, it emerged that “Caltagirone had 5.5% of Mediobanca”.

The Mediobanca share jumps on the Ftse Mib of Piazza Affari by more than 4%.

Equita recalled that, “it is necessary to raise more than 10% of Mediobanca

the authorization of the ECB”, adding that “this move consolidates the position of Caltagirone as the second shareholder of MB, behind the financial Delfin of the family

Del Vecchio (first shareholder with 19.8%, share to which the ECB has authorized her as financial shareholder)”.

“In the shareholding structure there is also the consultation pact which collects 10.9%”.

Equita SIM points out that among other things “Caltagirone’s investment in MB is not isolated, given that it recently announced that it holds 3.3% of Anima and 1.1% of Banco BPM”.

At this point waiting for the CDM of Mediobanca, scheduled for 24 May 2023 “with the presentation of the guidelines of the Strategic Plan for the three-year period 2023-26”, in view of the renewal of the board which will take place in October.

Equita SIM underlines that “it is not clear what Caltagirone’s objective is, but it could be a positioning in view of the October meeting”.

The SIM confirms the buy rating with “the stock trading on attractive valuations: P/E

2023E 8x, sustainable dividend yield of 8.5%”.