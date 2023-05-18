Mediobanca strengthens itself in digital: Arma Partners acquired for 85 billion

Mediobanca counts on Arma Partners to strengthen the Advisory

From words to deeds. The banking institution Mediobancawhich has always been determined to strengthen the digital sector, has finalized the acquisition of a agreement with the shareholders of Arma Partners LLP and US Arma Partners LP to acquire Arma and give life to a industry-leading franchise in its own divisione Corporate & Investment Banking.

Arma Partners – as many insiders know well – it is one financial advisory firm independent in Europe whose target are companies, investors and entrepreneurs active in the global Digital Economy. The service offered to its customers therefore provides advice in Corporate Finance to leading companies and Private Equity fundswhich assists in all business phases: from the raising of private capital to support rapidly growing entrepreneurial realities up to complex cross-border M&A transactions for Private Equity investors and global listed companies.

Founded in 2003, Arma Partners is based in London with offices also in Munich as well as a presence in the United States, in addition to collaborations with affiliated consultancy firms operating in Japan, Australia, Israel, Turkey and Brazil.

As was clarified by management, Arma Partners will continue to be managed – as an independent company within the Mediobanca Group – by Paul-Noël Guély, who will work in close coordination with Francisco Bachiller and Giuseppe Baldelli, Co-Head of Global Cibwith the aim of enhancing the distinctive skills of Arma Partners in the field of Digital Economy for the benefit of the entire Mediobanca Cib platform

Mediobanca, the conditions of the investment in Arma

Mediobanca will pay the consideration in cash, of which 40% in funds immediately available at closing. The remainder will be released over four years based on Arma’s performance and can be paid in Mediobanca shares. The operation, subject to the authorization of the competent authorities, will have a estimated impact on Mediobanca’s CET1 ratio of around 30bps on a 100% basis considering the deferred amount payable in shares. Based on last year’s earnings, the transaction will be EPS accretive.

