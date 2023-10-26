Home » Mediobanca, super quarter: revenues up 14% to 863 million. Profit at 352 million
Business

Mediobanca, super quarter: revenues up 14% to 863 million. Profit at 352 million

by admin
Mediobanca, super quarter: revenues up 14% to 863 million. Profit at 352 million

Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca

Mediobanca, record results in the first quarter. “Excellent start for the 2023-2024 financial year”

The group Mediobanca continues its growth path, closing the quarter with results at historic high levels: revenues stand at 863 million euros (+14% year on year), net profit is equal to 351 million (+34% year on year), earnings per share rise 34% year on year, and the Rote rises by 14% (two points more year on year). The Rorwa stands at 2.8% (+60 basis points year on year) “in an operating context conditioned by significant geo-political events, restrictive monetary policies and high volatility of financial markets”. The results, the group highlights, “they represent a solid start of the new One Brand-One Culture Plan (which established a revenue target of 3.8 billion, Rote at 15%, Eps at 1.80 euros by June 2026). Revenues benefit from the progress of the divisions (Wealth management +10% to 218 million euros, Cf +4% to 286 million, Insurance +64% to 143 million, Hf almost quadrupled to 80 million). Cib shows a similar trend to the previous two quarters (revenues at 142 million) conditioned by the weakness of the Ib market at a global level but sees a growing profit compared to the previous quarter.

Read also: Mediobanca, the meeting is approaching. But the real battle will be for Generali

Read also: Mediobanca, everything is ready for the “hottest” meeting of recent years

“The group has made a satisfactory start to the 2023-24 financial year laying solid foundations for the development of the ‘One Brand-One Culture’ Plan initiatives, managing to dynamically and proactively manage an uncertain and challenging operational scenario, obtaining results excellent in terms of growth value-oriented and with low capital absorption”. Alberto states this Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, commented on the institute’s results. “In the quarter – underlines Nagel – the Group reaches the historic record of quarterly net profit (over 350 million euros), reducing weighted assets by over 1 billion and improving Roto by 2 percentage points (over 14%)”.

See also  US economists worried about inflation trends: the next one or two months are critical | Federal Reserve | Inflation | Yu Weixiong

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Inchcape Expands Presence in Central America with Mercedes-Benz...

Analyzing Alphabet’s Stock Price

Falling revenues for the industry

Istat, confidence in the market drops. The lowest...

China Everbright Bank Explores New Opportunities and Cooperation...

The gas storage level rises to 99 percent...

Eni, the fall in energy prices lowers its...

Key interest rate at 4.5 percent – ECB...

Resolution 12 of 10/16/2023 – Selection Committee in...

How long does a transfer take?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy