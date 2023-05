Listen to the audio version of the article

“We can dispose of the entire stake in Generali if a major acquisition arises.” Alberto Nagel, CEO of Mediobanca, from the stage of the industrial plan in Piazzetta Cuccia and in view of the game of the renewal of the board of directors, scheduled for October, opens to a downsizing of the bank in the Trieste company if and when an industrially viable alternative presents itself . Nothing has been decided, nor are there any concrete operations on the table, explains the CEO, but it remains…