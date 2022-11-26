Banca Mediolanum, to support its employees in this particular moment of high inflation and high energy prices, has chosen to disburse an extraordinary contribution of a total value of over one and a half million euros. This was communicated by the bank itself with a note.

This welfare activity involves 2,850 people in Italy and provides for the recognition to employees of a dear life contribution paid in November worth 350 euros in the form of Amazon vouchers, which can be spent immediately, and 150 euros in slips. Similar initiatives have also been launched in the other countries where Banca Mediolanum is present, such as Spain and Ireland.

“In total continuity with the spirit of my father Ennio, I consider all Banca Mediolanum employees and collaborators to be one big family. – declares Massimo Doris – This is why last February I wanted to concretely share with all of them the extraordinary results achieved together in 2021, recognizing each one an extraordinary bonus of two thousand euros. And that’s why now, in this complex moment with inflationary surges and high energy prices, we have intervened with this further contribution in their favor, with the hope of making the current economic contingency more sustainable”.