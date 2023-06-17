Home » Mediolanum, bomb by Massimo Doris: “The share of Fininvest is not for sale”
Mediolanum, bomb by Massimo Doris: “The share of Fininvest is not for sale”

Mediolanum, bomb by Massimo Doris: “The share of Fininvest is not for sale”

Massimo Doris’ bombshell revelation about the future of Banca Mediolanum

The share of Fininvest it stays where it is. Questioned by Milan Finance, Massimo Doris told behind the scenes of the relationship between his family and that of Berlusconi.

“My dad and Silvio met by chance. Ennio was in Portofino and it was there that they met for the first time”, explains the CEO of Bank of Milan. “They hit it off right away,” he says, “and trusted each other blindly from start to finish.”

“The same thing applies to the second generation, our families are still very close,” he reassures Doris then dropping a real bomb on the financial future of Bank of Milan.

“Furthermore, this union was re-sealed at a dinner in Arcore two weeks ago where we were all present, including children and family members”, he reveals Massimo Doris. “I am convinced that with Silvio’s disappearance the relationship between the two families will not change. And I can confirm that the share of Fininvest in Bank of Milan it is not for sale”, he finally reveals Dorisdefusing any rumor about a possible sale by the children of the Knight.

