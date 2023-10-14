Mediolanum Funds at a Loss, What to Do?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

October 12, 2023

How do you disinvest from a Mediolanum fund (or another previously subscribed investment fund)? How to do? Is it worth it?

It can sometimes happen that we invest hastily, perhaps without thinking too long about the choice we are about to make, and subsequently regret the choice we have just made. This happens more often than you think, and above all it could happen to people who perhaps are not very expert in investments and who allow themselves to be carried away by hearsay or because they are convinced they are doing the right thing.

It often happens that some people contact me in panic for precisely similar reasons: they have invested in the wrong instrument, or they have chosen an invalid strategy for their investments, and now they find themselves in a difficult situation to manage.

If you have already had the opportunity to read my content on the blog, you will know that I personally tend to recommend training, studying and always thinking before investing. In fact, I believe that calm is our greatest ally when it comes to investments.

Now, I hope you are not in a difficult situation like the one I am about to discuss, but if unfortunately this were to be the case and you were considering the disinvestment from Mediolanum mutual funds, then you are in the right place and all you have to do is continue reading.

Why divest?

We said it at the beginning, managing your savings can often not be easy.

Another problem that could arise arises from disinvestment.

Why might you one day decide to divest?

Two scenarios could arise:

The investment you had made no longer seems as profitable as you had thought; You didn’t expect such a low return as the one you’re experiencing; You need liquidity so you decide to disinvest.

Since we are focusing on Mediolanum FundsI leave you here the specific guide in which these tools are reviewed.

First of all I want to warn you, because I think this is correct.

Divest from these tools, so exit early, it is almost never a convenient choice.

Why am I telling you this?

If you have subscribed to the instrument in question, it means that you have read the prospectus and that you have signed all the clauses, including the one indicating that there are penalties to pay for exiting the investment early.

If you decide to disinvest because you are noticing that your returns are lower or are decreasing compared to your idea, or you want to disinvest because you are making a loss, then you must take into account that you will suffer large and permanent losses.

Is this really what you want? Maybe it’s better for you to think about it for a moment before making hasty decisions, because I think it’s the best solution for you and your wallet.

In fact, acting impulsively is never good, both when it comes to investing, but also when it comes to disinvestments. In fact, your objective should not be to exit the investment as quickly as possible, but to think about and conclude your investment losing as little as possible.

How to do?

If unfortunately you are finding yourself in the situation I am describing to you, then my advice, perhaps you have already understood it, is to wait and not make hasty decisions, which could be harmful to you.

The fund’s objective will only be reached when it expires, and therefore to find out if it has been reached you must wait for that specific date.

I also advise you to consider waiting for a time that is more favorable for you and your investment. Maybe you don’t want to wait for the expiration date to arrive, but you could wait some time to see if the investment will improve, and not be guided by your “gut” and fear.

I want to get out of the instrument, without wasting another minute!

However, if you decide that you do not want to wait any longer, and you do not want to wait for the expiry date or even for a more favorable moment, then perhaps you will be interested in knowing more or less how much it could cost you to disinvest immediately.

So if you decide to go down this path, first of all know that I can’t tell you exactly which ones right now consequences you will encounter, as there are many different funds and each of them has different costs and different penalties.

If you are therefore interested in knowing how to behave if you choose to disinvest immediately, the only thing to do is to read the contract carefully and above all the KIID of the bottom, where you will find the information that interest you and you will then be able to know what will happen and whether it will be worth disinvesting for you at the moment.

After reading the KIID you will have to contact the relevant SGR and communicate your will, i.e. your intention to obtain early reimbursement.

This operation must be carried out online, filling out the forms to communicate with professionals. At that point they will provide you with the forms to fill out and the addresses to send everything to.

If you have control of your securities account and the funds you have purchased are listed on the markets, then you just need to enter the sale order on your account and you canget out of your investment quickly.

However, I still advise you to think about it carefully because if you sell at a loss the decrease in value becomes real and you can never go back.

Repayment times for Mediolanum funds

You can request disinvestment at any time, without having to give notice. Once the value of the reimbursement portion has been set, the asset management company must arrange payment no later than 15 days from the date of receipt of the application.

Attention…

If you decide to remain in the fund, therefore not to disinvest immediately, you should also consider keeping the fund under strict control, as there may be a clause which includes the fact that it is automatically reinvested upon maturity, and if you want to get rid of that fund you have to make sure that this doesn’t happen.

My Business Opinions: what to do?

Let’s say things quite intimately and clearly: nine times out of ten the fundamental error committed is not so much related to the instrument but, more generally, to the knowledge of the market or the strategy undertaken.

If you are visiting this article and are on alert, have anxiety or worry, it is because you did not fully understand the products you subscribed to or you had different expectations compared to reality: the analysis of the goodness of the product is secondary to this assumption which, often , is completely missing.

Before selling and capitalizing on even huge losses and even before getting angry with your advisor, especially if he insisted a lot on making you invest, I advise you to stop and reorganize your ideas.

Forget all those who tell you quick, quick and painless solutions: they are like salt in wounds, they risk hurting you even more than now.

Correct management of your assets inevitably involves an awareness on your part of what you are going to achieve with your money: in a world where everyone invites you to blindly delegate to others, I have been maintaining for years that we must take control of the management of our money throughfinancial education.

The best manager of your money is you, only that to get there you must be able to do so: to achieve this, it is important to start from a financial education path (which you have already undertaken by reading this content) or, at least, it is preferable get help from independent professionals not linked to the network that placed the instruments for you.

In this way – and only in this way – you will get truly detached information and opinions.

If you want to delve deeper into this topic and understand why actively managed funds are often just one of investors’ problems, download this free video report and learn more about the topic.

