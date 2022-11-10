In Piazza Affari, Banca Mediolanum is down by 0.44% after presenting the accounts for the 3rd quarter of 2022. In particular, the bank led by CEO Massimo Doris closed the first nine months of the year with a net profit equal to € 371.5 million, in line with what was achieved in the same period of 2021 but “in a more complex and uncertain context”.

Net commissions also grew, which in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 762.3 million euros, up 6% year on year, demonstrating “the resilience of the recurring business in market phases of high volatility, also thanks to the solid contribution of managed net inflows “. In this sense, net inflows for the month of October were 724 million euros. The operating margin did well, which increased by 25%, despite the fact that the contribution of market effects was absent this year.

Total assets under administration amounted to € 99.9 billion, down 4% compared to 30 September 2021, but up 8% compared to the end of 2021, “influenced by the decline in financial markets during the year.

On the basis of these results, the Board of Directors of Mediolanum approved the distribution of an interim dividend of € 0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid starting from 23 November 2022, with coupon detachment scheduled for 21 November 2022.