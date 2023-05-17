Home » Mediolanum, Oscar of Montigny takes a step back. And the future of the bank…
Mediolanum, Oscar di Montigny leaves his positions in the group

His LinkedIn profile simply and laconically reads “executive”. But for those used to amazing job descriptions, maybe it’s a little bit. The protagonist of this little thriller is Oscar Di Montigny which until March of this year was listed as Chief Innovability & Value Strategy Officer of Banca Mediolanum. Not only that: also in March he also abandoned the position of president of Flowe – the B-Corp of the group founded by Ennius Doris who deals with payment systems – and founder of Corporate University of Milan.

And in short, there is enough to arouse some suspicion: it will be only Oscar of Montigny, husband of Annalisa Sara Doris, daughter of Ennio and sister of Massimo, have you committed any nonsense in the company? Well-informed sources assert that the manager – who at one point looked like he might be the centre-right candidate in the municipal elections in Milan – does not currently have a job in the group but is available. Someone in the Milanese capital is malignant that the manager is at loggerheads with the Doris family, primarily with his wife. Affaritaliani.it tried to contact Of Montigny but, for now, everything is silent.

