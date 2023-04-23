Meditation appears to promote cardiovascular health

Deep meditation by Tibetan monks appears to have cardiovascular protective effects. This was shown by a study recently carried out in China.

Studies have been examining the effects of meditation for many years. It has already been shown that it has positive effects on the psyche and that it can reduce stress. Therefore, regular meditation is recommended for many psychiatric and psychosomatic illnesses, such as depression, anxiety disorders or chronic pain.

A Chinese research team led by assistant professor Ting Xue from the Shanghai Mental Health Center at Jiao Tong University School of Medicine has researched the long-term effects of regular meditation practice on the body. Since cardiovascular diseases are one of the most common causes of death, the researchers addressed the question of the extent to which long-term meditation has a cardiovascular protective effect.

Meditate to calm down or to gain insight

Two different practices are practiced in Tibetan Buddhist meditation: Samatha and Vipassana. Samatha is about stilling the mind by focusing your attention on an object for a long time, such as a mantra, an image of Buddha, or a candle flame. Vipassana meditation is about insight. Recognize what is happening right now. Better known to us as mindfulness meditation.

The study involved 78 monks from the Tibetan highlands, with an average of 19 years of meditation practice. They belonged to three different types of Tibetan Buddhism that meditated in different ways. The participants spent at least an hour daily in their meditation practice, on average a good three hours. The control group consisted of 47 non-meditating Tibetans from the same area, age, gender, and dietary habits as the monks.

The monks spent a lot of time sedentary, were obese, and had an average BMI of 30. In contrast, the controls had much more active occupations, such as shepherds, and their average BMI was 27.

In all participants, the scientists examined the plasma proteome (a total of 963 different proteins), which is a crucial mediator of cardiovascular processes, as well as total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, apolipoprotein B and lipoprotein a. They also determined heart rate via ECG and blood pressure in some of the subjects.

Obese, little exercise, but cardiovascular healthier

The results showed that the plasma proteome was regulated in a positive way by meditation. Interestingly, there were differences depending on which of the three ways the monks meditated.

An immune protein that contributes to the development of atherosclerotic inflammation was low in all monks. Some of the monks had increased proteins that ensure improved glycolysis, support the release of oxygen from the blood or have a beneficial effect on lipid metabolism.

Although the monks were obese and sedentary, they had cardiovascular-protective plasma biomarkers. Their blood pressure and heart rate were also comparable to those of the Tibetan control group. “The current findings reinforce the scientific basis for this important pathway to stress reduction and cardiovascular health, and underscore the importance of the heart-brain axis to a long and healthy lifespan,” the authors write. Regular meditation could be a way to take care of their cardiovascular health, especially for people who are exposed to a lot of stress at work.