Mediterranean Games 2026, Ferrarese extraordinary commissioner

Mediterranean Games 2026, Ferrarese is the extraordinary commissioner

Massimo Ferrarese61 years old, from Francavilla Fontana (Brindisi), entrepreneur, politician and sports manager, is the extraordinary commissioner appointed by the government for the 2026 Mediterranean Games in Taranto.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers has instructed him to proceed with the “timely implementation of the interventions necessary for the performance of the Mediterranean Games”. Ferrarese’s name was supported by the minister for the South Raffaele Fitto.

“This is news – commented in a note the mayor and president of the Province of Taranto Rinaldo Melucci, president of the organizing committee – which we welcome and which comforts us on the willingness of the government to want to continue along this path. We are ready to collaborate, trusting in the recognized qualities of Ferrarese as an entrepreneur, politician and administrator, so that the master plan that we have so diligently elaborated can be concretely implemented, also thanks to the financial allocation already prepared “