There are various maritime knots that Italy must untie: rescue at sea (Sar), relations with the Libyan Coast Guard and coordination of the forces operating at sea are issues in the foreground. The Ministry that has the delegation for the sea will also have to try to make the law effective jurisdiction in the Exclusive Economic Zone (Zee) on fishing, environment, energy transition linked to wind farms and exploitation of seabed resources, scientific research. Last but not least, in the maritime agenda, the enhancement of the submerged maritime space (underwater domain) so far remained in the shadows but leapt into the limelight with the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines.

Dilemma del SAR

The Italian commitment in Sar, data in hand, is unique in the Euro-Mediterranean context. Italy scrupulously applies the principle according to which the center that responds to a distress call is the one responsible until the migrants are disembarked in a safe place, unless another country intervenes. However, a shared interpretation of the law should be agreed at European level dangerous situation (distress) which makes assistance mandatory regardless of the request for assistance.

Therefore, Italy has nothing to reproach itself with, also because the EU has almost ignored the Sar, concentrating, with Frontexon the external border control. In front of disaster of Cutro, the Commission has adopted integrated border management indicating the need to “develop best practices for timely and comprehensive information sharing”. Not a real commitment to aid, therefore, but only an invitation to cooperate, perhaps with dedicated agreements.

The Italian dilemma is what to do for the rescue operations in the Libyan Sar, given the reduced maritime capacities of Tripoli as well as the reservations on the treatment of the people rescued. Recently, our Coast Guard has resumed talks with the Libyan Coast Guard for assistance to people reported by Alarm Phone, but it is unlikely that it will return to coordinating operations in the Sar of Tripoli as it did until June 2018. The EU Commission has reconfirmed its support to the Tripoli government for border control, announcing the supply of new means. The spokesman specified, among other things, that the EUNAVFORMED “Irini” operation cannot operate in Libyan waters since SAR activities are the exclusive competence of the local authorities.

Maritime surveillance

In the “Decreto Cutro” peeked out a rule to develop the “Integrated inter-ministerial device for maritime surveillance (DIISM)“, focused on the Navy, which has been waiting for its approval for years. The initiative, withdrawn due to doubts expressed by some Ministries in defense of their competences, could be resubmitted once its validity has been recognized for the purposes of national security.

Security and Sar interface. After the shipwreck, however, it was assumed that the rescue was underestimated for the benefit of police activities against traffickers. In reality, whoever looks closely at the 2003 Regulation on the control of immigration by sea must recognize that the SAR function is in any case a priority and autonomous with respect to any other sector of the State’s action on the sea.

The Navy has a fundamental role in developing the information framework of maritime traffic which also extends to the underwater domain. With the creation of a “National Underwater Pole” in La Spezia, the Armed Forces was recognized as competent for the related operational and technical-scientific activities in this space.

It is significant that the Leonardo Foundation has organized a conference dedicated to this new dimension of maritime space made up of pipelines, cables, ecosystems, unexplored mineral resources, underwater drones, asymmetric threats. The goal is a “governance of underwater spaces, through a single point of contact able to manage the regulatory aspects (…) on the activities that take place above and below the surface of the sea, through an integrated knowledge of the state of the seabed”.

System-sea

Italy should enhance its maritime resources to make them a geopolitical strength and a factor of economic development. But the fragmentation of ministerial competences is an obstacle. A first step was the Ministry of Marine Policies which, according to Legislative Decree 173-2022, coordinates policies relating to sectors such as “protection and enhancement of the sea resource from an ecological, environmental, logistical and economic point of view”.

Beyond the theoretical coordination, they remain firmly in the hands of other ministries strategic skills relating to SAR, policing and surveillance, shipping, offshore energy, fisheries and the environment. On the contrary, the nascent “diving” organization does not have a single ministerial contact person who regulates its jurisdiction in the spatially delimited national EEZ. It is necessary to overcome the structural disadvantage that limits the country’s international maritime projection. The hope is that the Presidency of the Council will work to centralize maritime powers by reversing the trend with respect to the suppression of the Merchant Navy.