On August 29, Qianjiang Motorcycle released its 2022 semi-annual report. During the reporting period, the company achieved revenue of 2.583 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.20%; net profit of 200 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 16.95%.

In addition to Qianjiang Motorcycle, there are a number of motorcycle manufacturers reporting good results in the semi-annual report. Chunfeng Power achieved a net profit of 306 million yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 38.29%; Linhai achieved a net profit of 9.1174 million yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 21.87%; Lifan Technology achieved a net profit of 99.3231 million yuan in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 165.58%; Loncin GM achieved a net profit of 564 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.31%.

Industry insiders believe that in the first half of this year, the motorcycle consumption market has been stable with some changes. The entertainment-type medium and large-displacement motorcycles, which originally accounted for a small proportion, have gradually increased their growth rate. Electric motorcycles are becoming a new market for motorcycle companies.

The emergence of medium and large displacement motorcycles

Data from the China Motorcycle Chamber of Commerce shows that in the first half of 2022, the entire industry completed 10.5543 million motorcycles and 10.7226 million motorcycles, down 15.59% and 14.38% year-on-year. However, the medium and large displacement motorcycles have sprung up suddenly, with production and sales of 211,500 and 222,200 respectively, a year-on-year increase of 40.56% and 46.59%, a significant growth against the trend.

“In the first half of the year, the sales of medium- and large-displacement motorcycles increased significantly, mainly due to changes in the consumption trend of the motorcycle market. In general, small-displacement motorcycles are more suitable for short- and medium-displacement work and commuting, and medium- and large-displacement motorcycles are more used. It is for leisure and entertainment.” Qian Xiangjin, a distinguished professor of the School of Management of Zhejiang University, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that with the upgrading of consumption, mass consumption has changed to quality consumption and personalized consumption, and domestic motorcycle consumption has changed from small displacement to medium and large displacement. quantity change. In the future, medium and large displacement motorcycles may become the main category driving the development of the motorcycle market.

The sales data of many motorcycle companies also truthfully reflect the “popularity” of the medium and large displacement motorcycle market. Qianjiang Motorcycle’s semi-annual report shows that in the first half of this year, the company sold about 82,000 large-displacement motorcycles, a year-on-year increase of about 68.36%. The sales volume of the company’s large-displacement products ranks first in the domestic industry and is the company’s main source of profit. Loncin GM’s semi-annual report shows that in the first half of the year, the company’s sales of larger-displacement products represented by SR4Max increased by nearly 60% year-on-year, and the average revenue per unit increased by nearly 10% year-on-year. Chunfeng Power’s 250CC+ motorcycles sold over 3,300 units in June alone, a year-on-year increase of 45.4%.

“In recent years, domestic motorcycle companies have been exploring new technology routes and transformation and upgrading, and have made every effort to launch personalized and featured products that meet the needs of a new generation of consumers. With the overall rise of young consumers, more domestic motorcycles have begun to focus on trends, Cool and technological features, the mid-to-high-end market is in full swing, and the sales of medium- and large-displacement motorcycles are booming.” Zhang Dexin, an expert from the National Cultural and Trade Innovation and Development Think Tank, told the “Securities Daily” reporter that as the domestic and foreign markets continue to mature and user consumption levels continue to rise As a result, companies with technological advantages and brand potential in the motorcycle market will continue to maintain a high level of growth, and the market share of recreational motorcycles will further increase.

Huaxi Securities Research Report believes that the current development stage of medium and large-displacement motorcycles is similar to the SUV segment from 2013 to 2014. The new models and new brands of the top car companies at the supply end are accelerated to provide the core driving force for the development of the industry, and the market is rapidly expanding. With reference to the development history of domestic automobiles and the competition pattern of the overseas motorcycle market, self-owned brands are expected to become the biggest beneficiaries of the rise in demand for medium and large displacement motorcycles.

Motorcycle electrification is the general trend

The motorcycle industry is like the automobile industry, and the gradual electrification is also the general trend. “In recent years, the electric motorcycle industry has entered a period of rapid growth driven by favorable policies and the rapid development of application scenarios.” Wang Chikun, a researcher at Beijing Kankang Research Institute, said in an interview with a reporter from “Securities Daily”.

Wang Chikun said that on the one hand, the state has continuously introduced incentive measures to encourage the use of green vehicles such as new energy vehicles to travel, and electric motorcycles have become the choice of more people; on the other hand, in the context of increasing urban traffic congestion, electric motorcycles With its advantages in speed and traffic rate, it is favored by the majority of “office workers”. In addition, the rapid development of application scenarios such as express delivery and takeaway has also spawned the market demand for electric motorcycles.

According to Zhongyan Puhua, by 2027, my country’s motorcycle production will reach 22.5 million, with a compound annual growth rate of about 5%, of which the proportion of electric motorcycles will increase from 20% to 30%, and the average annual growth rate of electric motorcycles will be The forecast is 15%.

In this context, traditional motorcycle companies have laid out new electric tracks and established new energy brands. At the beginning of this year, Chunfeng Power’s electric brand “Pole Core” officially released the new electric motorcycle model AE8; Qianjiang Motorcycle released the first electric imitation motorcycle OAO in July this year; Loncin GM also officially released the electric motorcycle on July 29. The brand “Yinwei” and the first model Real 5T are positioned in the high-end market.

“The increasingly mature battery, motor, electronic control technology, as well as the Internet of Things, the Internet, AI and other technologies will promote the transformation of fuel motorcycles including large displacement to electrification, and electric motorcycles will be more intelligent and personalized in the future. , high-end.” An industry insider who did not want to be named told the “Securities Daily” reporter that this will be more beneficial to leading companies with advanced technology, complete qualifications, large scale and many channels, and will also promote further market concentration. promote.