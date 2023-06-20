Meet “home” in the art space!Casarte Brand Experience Exhibition kicks off in Chongqing_TOM NEWS

Is the background color of life the real fireworks, or the romantic and beautiful artistic sense? Returning to the home space, we need not only firewood, rice, oil and salt to fill our lives, but also artistic aesthetics to nourish our souls. And these can be found in the home art created by Casarte.

On June 17, with the theme of “To Life, Love the Extraordinary”, the Casarte Brand Experience Exhibition opened in Chongqing.Pay tribute to the lifestyle full of artistic aesthetics, lead users to discover love, pass on love, feel love, and create high-end life scenes of extraordinary quality for their families.

In fact, from high-end brands, high-end scenes to high-end lifestyles, Casarte realizes the integration of life and art. The “home” of experience allows users to feel the unique charm of the perfect fusion of art and life.

Let the experience be richer and understand the core of art in the bits and pieces of life

It is not a piece of decoration nailed to the wall, nor is it a cold electrical appliance placed in the corner of the home. The artistic life brought by Casarte is a diversified experience through Chinese and Western. This kind of experience is interesting and informative, allowing users to perceive the fun in the unconscious interaction and understand the core of art in bits and pieces.

Come to the art interactive area to watch the edible “dragon boat” brought by famous chefs, and taste the top Spanish ham art dishes, which will definitely make you unforgettable. What do you want to do the most after coming indoors from the 30°C hot weather outside? A glass of ice-cold drink fills up expectations. In the interactive display area of ​​the ice bar, professional bartenders will prepare a cup of exclusive ice-cold drinks for you. The women’s peach oolong red wine is drunk, and the men’s Mojito is slightly mint. The art of living brought by God.

Then come to the interactive area of ​​washing and nursing life art, where ancient tie-dye artists come to the scene and teach the tie-dyeing process hand in hand.This unique ancient dyeing process has rich color halo and natural changes. After tie-dying, put it in the dryer to dry, and you can see the dyeing effect of different patterns immediately. On the other hand, there are also people who are attracted by the time-honored art of “Xiang Dao”. After a series of processes, such as spreading ash, stamping seals, and burning seals, place it in front of the air conditioner outlet and ignite it, and the aroma will be blown into the entire space through the air conditioner, making people feel refreshed.

In addition, you can also come to the audio-visual life art area to appreciate how masters of traditional Chinese painting draw round fans, go to the aquaculture life art interactive area to taste a bowl of Huiming cover bowl tea, and go to the kitchen electric art interactive area to try how to weave zong leaves and how to make traditional pastries. Or stop by to admire an art exhibition of flower arrangements.

From vision, touch to taste, from food, clothing to housing and entertainment, from traditional intangible cultural heritage art to romantic literature and art interaction, this experiential exhibition is closely related to life, but it also allows users to deeply feel the charm of art in different fields.

As a mirror image of life, every home scene is a work of art

With the core of art, home appliances are not only a collection of technology and performance, but also a pursuit and expression of quality of life.In Casarte’s series of art houses, art becomes the mirror image of life, turning the home space into an art space. Through different art series, users can experience rich artistic connotations. Standing on the brand release stage, there are Casarte Guangnianbai Art Space and Connoisseur’s Tasting Area on both sides.

Coming to Light Year Art Space is like entering a pure white world. In the entire light-colored home space created by the Light Year series, the dolomite white panel inspired by ancient Roman architecture is integrated with the pure and flawless home style, bringing a new unbounded aesthetic experience.

In the traditional kitchen, the phenomenon of uneven kitchen appliances no longer exists, and the flat embedded design brings the art of home integration to the extreme. Under such light and shadow and artistic tones, one button to wake up the kitchen appliance can automatically cook, tap twice to automatically unlock the door of the dishwasher, the air conditioner can distinguish the air state, and the ice bar will remind you of the best fruit Food time… Casarte provides active service in a scene where everything is in order.

Turn around and enter the connoisseur’s series tasting area, as if you have traveled from a modern art space to an oriental aesthetic situation.This set of art sets designed with oriental aesthetics is reminiscent of art collections in museums. At the same time, this system can also connect people and home appliances with wisdom, and intelligent empathy between home appliances and home appliances.

Take fresh fruits out of the refrigerator in the new-generation kitchen. The MSA oxygen-controlled fresh-keeping technology keeps the nutrition of the fruits for 7 days, and the taste is as good as ever; Enjoy delicious food while watching a movie, and the connoisseur’s air conditioner blows comfortable soft wind from the twin towers; there is a reception in the evening, and you can go out after you come to the cloakroom to take out the treated dress; after returning home, the water heater has prepared suitable hot water, provided Private hot spring bathing experience.

Here, art and life are endowed with a new core by Casarte. At the same time, Casarte Art Space will also become an industry label, extending the inspiration of artistic home life for users, and continuing to write high-end development stories for the industry. In addition, on June 20, Casarte will launch a new 2023 upgrade release in Chongqing, continuously empowering users’ life wisdom and artistic aesthetics, so stay tuned!

