by admin
3./4 June 2013 -Meet Magento

This year in June, the Meet Magento, the central meeting of the German Magento community, will take place again in Leipzig. The advance sale has just started, there are still some early bird tickets available at a price of 125 € for the 2-day ticket. The normal price is 170 euros.

From the experience of the last two years, we can say that the visit is definitely worthwhile for developers or Magento agencies. For non-tekkies or shop operators who want to find out more about Magento with a more business, operational or marketing approach, or who want to find the right contact person, the event has been less interesting in recent years. Whether this will be different this year will become apparent as soon as the exact program has been published, but this will probably take a few more weeks, since a corresponding “program strategy meeting” will not take place until the end of February.

