Meet Meng Yibing: The Innovative ’10kV’ Programmer Solving Subway Power Supply Issues

Meet Meng Yibing, the “10kV” programmer who is revolutionizing subway power supply maintenance in Beijing. Meng, an operation and maintenance engineer of the Sixth Maintenance Project Department of Beijing Subway Power Supply Branch, has gained recognition from his colleagues for his innovative approach to problem-solving.

The 10kV power supply system is a critical component of the Beijing subway power supply system. High-voltage substations are present in each subway station, providing power to various facilities. Maintaining this system is crucial to ensure uninterrupted subway operations.

Meng’s expertise lies in programming, which he effectively utilizes to tackle the challenges faced in subway power supply. The reliance on microcomputers for automatic control has improved system efficiency, but also comes with its own set of complications. In the event of a fault causing a power outage, the consequences can be severe, potentially leaving trains stranded in tunnels.

Recently, during a 750V switch meter maintenance work on Line 9, an issue arose with the switch control device at Beijing West Railway Station Substation. The device was replaced and upgraded but couldn’t be used after the replacement. This posed a significant problem, as the device plays a vital role in controlling train power supply and switch operations.

To ensure normal subway operations, maintenance personnel resorted to temporarily using an old version of the device. However, with the old version discontinued, there was no backup available. Recognizing the urgency, Meng immediately embarked on a mission to find a solution.

Through in-depth research, Meng discovered that the device filling program was not compatible with the new version, rendering the switch inoperable. To tackle this challenge, Meng employed his programming skills and developed an offline test system. This involved examining drawings, checking protection parameters and data, designing circuits, and simulating online voltages.

Over the course of six months, Meng dedicated his time to research and development. He successfully simulated the device’s environment in software and produced an offline test tool the size of a suitcase. This tool greatly enhances the efficiency of equipment testing. Now, new devices can be connected to the offline test tool to verify their proper functioning through test data. This saves maintenance personnel valuable time during late-night debugging sessions.

Meng’s contribution extends beyond this project. As the leader of the employee innovation studio since 2019, he has led his team in independently repairing over 140 different devices across various types. This includes the repair of 750V switch indirect releases, DC touch screens, and 400V voltage-loss electronic relays. His diligent work has helped identify and rectify hidden equipment issues on Line 9, ensuring the reliable operation of power equipment and saving maintenance costs.

In the eyes of his colleagues, Meng is an enthusiastic and dedicated “10kV” programmer who is always willing to go the extra mile for the sake of power supply research. His determination and innovative thinking have had a significant impact on the subway power supply system. With his offline testing tools and ongoing communication testing tool development, the future of subway power supply maintenance looks promising.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

