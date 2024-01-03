Meeting diet – Companies declare war on meeting marathons – News

Contents

Less is more – because too many sessions are bad for your health. That’s why companies are putting the red pencil on.

It’s all about this: Since the Corona pandemic, many companies have had more online meetings and sessions than before. On the one hand, the lack of contact opportunities during the pandemic was compensated for with virtual meetings, and on the other hand, the trend towards flatter hierarchies means that there is a lot more need for agreements and coordination. Meetings are seen as a supposedly simple instrument for coordinating.

Frightening numbers: On average, employees have 11 to 15 meetings per week, bosses even have up to 37. According to a trend study by the University of St. Gallen in German companies, employees spend 15 percent of their time in virtual meetings and 28 percent in the home office. The data for the study was collected in 2021 during the pandemic. But the finding is still valid today: the higher the proportion of working time spent in the home office, the more time employees spend in virtual meetings.

Rushing from meeting to meeting from morning to evening is a stress factor.

The omnipresent meeting marathon: The pandemic is over, the high number of meetings has remained. In addition, the meetings now last longer. “The meeting time has increased by another ten percent,” says Petra Kipfelsberger from the University of St. Gallen. That is unhealthy. “If you look at the agenda and are scheduled morning to evening and rush from meeting to meeting, that is a stress factor that has a negative impact on your well-being,” says Kipfelsberger.

The new “New Work” approach: Many companies are now canceling meetings because of this. A healthy meeting culture can also help prevent burnout. According to the SRG survey, a quarter of those surveyed feel at risk. The German consumer goods group Henkel is also encouraging its employees to cancel meetings. “In some teams, a meeting marathon has become established that did not exist before the pandemic,” says Franziska Schatt, Corporate Director HR at Henkel. Among other things, she is responsible for the topic of “New Work”, i.e. modern forms of work in times of globalization and digitalization.

We recommend: kill a meeting.

The central values ​​of “New Work” are flexible lifestyles, freedom, independence and yet belonging to an organization. The topic of meeting culture is therefore an important part of modern working environments. “We want to protect employees from excessive meeting loads by giving them tips and tricks,” says Schatt.

Find the focus again: The recommendations are formulated in catchy sentences. For example: “Kill a Meeting”: Everyone should regularly critically assess their meeting calendar and have the courage to cancel meetings or block time in advance. So-called focus time is ideal, i.e. a few hours at a time or even a whole day without a meeting. “Focus time is very important so that you can get to work sometimes,” emphasizes Schatt.

Pay attention to warning signs: Are those who take part in the meeting also present? Petra Kipfelsberger says that multitasking during meetings is a warning sign that employees don’t have enough time to reduce their workload and therefore do so during meetings. Question the participant list: It should be clear to everyone what role they will play in the meeting. Why should who talk to whom? Anyone who cannot contribute should not be invited.Clear Agenda: what are the agenda items? What should/can participants prepare? Clear leadership of the meeting: Everyone should be able to have their say. Don’t be afraid of losing face: If participants were unable to prepare or too much is still unclear, it is better to cancel a session instead of sticking to the date.Start and finish on time: A third of meeting time is wasted waiting for participants. Stop five minutes early: Set meeting times at either 25 or 55 minutes so that those who still have to go have a short break between meetings Open Door-Policy: Instead of calling many fixed meetings, bosses could define specific mornings or afternoons as “open rooms”. On these days, employees could clarify spontaneous questions.

