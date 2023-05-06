meeting of new board of directors, Aleotti confirmed as CEO

Cellularline: new board meeting, Aleotti confirmed as CEO

The Board of Directors of Cellularlinechaired by Antonio Luigi Tazartesmet yesterday for the first time after its appointment by the Shareholders’ Meeting on 28 April.

Il new BoD, who will remain in office for three financial years, is made up of 10 advisersof which 4 members taken from the minority list: Antonio Luigi Tazartes (Chairman), Christian Aleotti, Marco Cagnetta, Donatella Busso, Paola Vezzani, Davide Danieli, Marco Di Lorenzo, Alessandra Bianchi, Walter Alba and Laura Elena Cinquini.

The Board has confirmed Christian Aleotti vice-president and managing director of the company, also appointing him General Manager, and to confer operational powers to Marco Cagnetta in full continuity in the management of the business.

The Board has also appointed i internal board committees

Control and Risk Committee composed of Donatella Busso (Chairman), Alessandra Bianchi, Paola Vezzani; Appointments and Remuneration Committee made up of Paola Vezzani (Chairman), Walter Alba, Donatella Busso; Committee for Transactions with Related Parties made up of Donatella Busso (Chairman), Alessandra Bianchi, Laura Elena Cinquini.

The members of the committees will remain in office until the expiry of their mandate and, therefore, until the shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

“I thank all the shareholders for the renewed trust. I would like to affirm that this new Board of Directors has excellent skills and will therefore be able to give a high level of contribution and support to the management, which is moving with incisiveness and proactivity in a complex and dynamic market context”, he commented the President Antonio Tazartes.

