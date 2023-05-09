meeting of the NATO Military Committee

In Brussels meets the NATO Military Committee, the highest military authority of the Atlantic Alliance, which brings together the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the member countries. The first session will be introduced by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergwhich will outline the main challenges and priorities of the Alliance.

The second session will be dedicated to discussing theRussian aggression on Ukraine, on the situation on the ground and on NATO’s support for Ukraine. During the third session, the strengthening of deterrence and the defensive posture in view of the summit of Vilnius of July. Finally, the fourth and fifth sessions will be dedicated to further indications on NATO’s defensive posture, integrating the agreements reached at the Madrid summit last year.