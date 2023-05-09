Home » meeting of the NATO Military Committee
Business

meeting of the NATO Military Committee

by admin
meeting of the NATO Military Committee

In Brussels meets the NATO Military Committee, the highest military authority of the Atlantic Alliance, which brings together the Chiefs of Defense Staff of the member countries. The first session will be introduced by the Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergwhich will outline the main challenges and priorities of the Alliance.

The second session will be dedicated to discussing theRussian aggression on Ukraine, on the situation on the ground and on NATO’s support for Ukraine. During the third session, the strengthening of deterrence and the defensive posture in view of the summit of Vilnius of July. Finally, the fourth and fifth sessions will be dedicated to further indications on NATO’s defensive posture, integrating the agreements reached at the Madrid summit last year.

Foto di copertina EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

See also  Bitget integrates TradingView to improve the crypto derivatives exchange

You may also like

Gas, USA: shopping in the South, Cugno Le...

Net worth Chris Pratt: This is how much...

Monster Beverage better than Apple

Meghan Markle trekking with Diana’s Cartier as Charles...

Crac FTX, Bankman-Fried calls for 10 counts to...

There’s still a lot of work to do

Dacia relaunches on LPG cars: here is the...

Gasoline is getting cheaper: That’s how much a...

Hong Kong stocks plummeted: Hang Seng Index fell...

Eurovision 2023 at the start (but the Måneskin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy