“Meetings of… Business”: sustainability and transition will be protagonists on 5 July

“Meetings of… Business”: sustainability and transition will be protagonists on 5 July

“Meetings of… Business”: on 5 July we talk about sustainability

Second date with the “Meetings of… Business”. On 5 July, at the Stelline Foundationwe will talk about sustainability, of Green transition, of change of mentality for businesses and consumers. But also of metrics, of compliance. And above all of costs. This event, which follows the first and much appreciated “Fintech and banks, from competitor to coopetitor”will be titled “Green transition and sustainability at any cost (but how much does it cost?). Adapting to new needs represents a challenge for companies and consumers: let’s make things clear”.

Starting at 11 they will meet in a round table moderated by the co-director of Affaritaliani.it Marco Scotti and Rita SantanielloCo-Founder e Board Member, Sircle; George SantambrogioCeo Gruppo VéGé; Umberto JavaroneGeneral Manager, FreeNow; Eleanor MarianoProject Office Manager, Pefc Italy; lelio alfonsoManaging Partner Milano, Comin&Partners.

The event will be streamed on the Affaritaliani.it Facebook profile and on the site.

Green transition and sustainability at any cost

