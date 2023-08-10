Home » Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in the Tim network
Business

Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in the Tim network

by admin
Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in the Tim network

ROMA – The agreement between the Kkr fund and the Ministry of Economy and Finance has been signed. The “Memorandum of understanding”, explains the ministry of via XX Settembre in a note, provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in a percentage of up to 20%.

“The terms of the offer from the point of view of the relations between the parties envisage a decisive role for the government in defining the strategic choices”, assures the ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti, specifying that the procedural process will be completed with the adoption of a decree (Dpcm).

The imminence of the agreement had already pushed Tim’s stock onto the Stock Exchange yesterday, with a closing up of 5.75%. Still good today, plus 2.7%.

There is time until 30 September for the formalization of the binding offer: it remains to be understood if and how F2i and Cdp will also come on board – which, however, would not enjoy governance rights for Antitrust reasons, given that it is a Tim shareholder to 5% and Open Fiber to 60% – for an overall share that is rumored to be around 30-35%. “We do not exclude any potential cooperation with the aim of arriving at a modern and efficient infrastructure for the benefit of the country”, said the CEO of Cassa, Dario Scannapieco, during the presentation of the accounts.

See also  Budget law, Confindustria and trade unions at a hearing in Parliament

You may also like

Inflation: Inflation rate in the USA increases slightly...

Piazza Affari thanks American inflation

Government – Scholz: Defend freedom against opponents of...

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

DirecTV to Pay $16.85 Million in Settlement for...

Germany should follow Sweden

Energy income 2023, what it is and who...

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% Mark...

Dax: These are the four German super stocks

Bertinotti and his wife, a proto-radical-chic couple. True...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy