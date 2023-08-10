Mef-Kkr agreement reached: ministry up to 20% in the Tim network

ROMA – The agreement between the Kkr fund and the Ministry of Economy and Finance has been signed. The “Memorandum of understanding”, explains the ministry of via XX Settembre in a note, provides for the formulation of a binding offer which establishes, among other things, the MEF’s entry into Netco in a percentage of up to 20%.

“The terms of the offer from the point of view of the relations between the parties envisage a decisive role for the government in defining the strategic choices”, assures the ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti, specifying that the procedural process will be completed with the adoption of a decree (Dpcm).

The imminence of the agreement had already pushed Tim’s stock onto the Stock Exchange yesterday, with a closing up of 5.75%. Still good today, plus 2.7%.

There is time until 30 September for the formalization of the binding offer: it remains to be understood if and how F2i and Cdp will also come on board – which, however, would not enjoy governance rights for Antitrust reasons, given that it is a Tim shareholder to 5% and Open Fiber to 60% – for an overall share that is rumored to be around 30-35%. “We do not exclude any potential cooperation with the aim of arriving at a modern and efficient infrastructure for the benefit of the country”, said the CEO of Cassa, Dario Scannapieco, during the presentation of the accounts.

