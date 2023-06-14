Home » MEF places €7.5 billion in medium-long term government bond auctions
MEF places €7.5 billion in medium-long term government bond auctions

The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) has announced the placement of the maximum amount of 7.5 billion euros in the auctions of Medium-long term government bonds, with mixed returns obtained. The operation involved three different BTP maturities, with overall demand exceeding supply.

In detail, the MEF placed 2.75 billion euro of 3.80% BTP maturing on 04/15/2026, receiving a demand of 4.27 billion euro and a coverage ratio of 1.55. According to data provided by the Bank of Italy, the gross yield stood at 3.46%, or an increase of 1 basis point compared to the previous similar auction, held on 11 May 2023.

As regards the 3.70% BTPs maturing on 06/15/2030, the Ministry placed 3.25 billion euros, receiving a demand of 4.43 billion euros and a coverage ratio of 1.36. The gross yield settled at 3.75%, down 19 basis points compared to the previous auction of the same security.

Finally, 1.5 billion euro of 4.50% BTPs maturing on 10-01-2053 were placed, with a demand of 2.30 billion euro and a coverage ratio of 1.53. The gross yield for these securities was 4.54%.

