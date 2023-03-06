The Ministry of Economy and Finance announces that in January 2023 tax revenue amounted to 41,768 million euros, with an increase of 507 million euros compared to the same month of 2022 (+1.2%). Direct taxes show an increase of 3.3% while indirect taxes show a decrease of 3.2%.

The Mef points out that “since 2023 some changes have been introduced to the criteria for recording the budget items between tax revenue and non-tax revenue. Making the comparison homogeneous, through the unbundling of the reclassified chapters, tax revenues would have shown a growth of 2.7%”.

In detail, direct taxes recorded an increase in revenue of 935 million euros (+3.3% compared to January 2022). The trend recorded is mainly attributable to IRPEF which showed an increase of 668 million euros (+2.6%).

As regards indirect taxes, the Mef recorded a decrease of 428 million euros (-3.2%); in particular, the VAT revenue showed a decrease of 3 million euros. On the contrary, the stamp duty recorded an increase in revenue of 201 million euros (+42.4%) determined by the accounting processes of the collections.

Lastly, tax revenues deriving from assessment and control activities showed an increase of 43 million euro (+5.7%).