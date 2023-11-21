Mef sells 25% of MPS on the market and collects 920 million euros

The Treasury accelerates privatizations. And it places 25% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena for 920 million euros. The MEF had mandated three investment banks to place 20% of the capital at 2.89 euros, but demand exceeded supply five times, causing the price and number of securities placed to rise. The Treasury then sold at 2.92 euros, approximately 50% more than the price paid a year ago to follow the capital increase, with a discount of 4.9% compared to the closing of Piazza Affari (3.07 EUR).

The accelerated order collection procedure, called ‘Accelerated Book Building’ (Abb), we read in the note, was carried out «through a consortium of banks made up of BofA Securities Europe SA, Jefferies GmbH and UBS Europe SE as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, with the aim of promoting the placement of shares with qualified investors in Italy and foreign institutional investors”.

The operation had been in the air for some time and the third quarter accounts gave a further boost to the Treasury which controls 64% of the bank saved from bankruptcy in 2017: «Mps – said CEO Luigi Lovaglio at the presentation of the accounts – is now among the best banks on the Italian scene, with the ability to be profitable in a sustainable manner and able to generate capital organically quarter on quarter”. It is no coincidence that the CET1, the indicator of the bank’s best quality capital, jumped from 15.9% at the end of June to 16.7% on 30 September. And Lovaglio sees it still improving, revising the estimates for the end of the year upwards: it will rise above 17%.

«As part of the operation – continues the note – it is envisaged that the Mef undertakes with the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners not to sell further shares of the Bank on the market for a period of 90 days without the consent of the Joint Global Coordinators themselves and Joint Bookrunners and subject to exemptions, as per market practice”.

Court rulings also contributed to facilitating the operation. The acquittal pronounced in October by the Court of Cassation against the former leaders (Mussari and Vigni) allowed Rocca Salimbeni to reclassify the risk relating to claims for 1.2 billion from “possible” to “remote”. The overall petitum, i.e. requests subject to some concern, thus fell from 4.1 billion at the end of June to 2.9 billion. Even if the appeal sentence of the Viola-Profumo trial, expected on November 27, were of a similar nature, it would guarantee, says Lovaglio, “a positive economic impact”. News which has supported the stock in recent weeks and which has facilitated the Treasury’s task of finding buyers for a first tranche of sale which now sees the public shareholder drop to around 39.2% and then more calmly arrange the wedding better.

What is Accelerated Bookbuilding (Abb)

A procedure that allows particularly significant company shares to be sold in bulk in an accelerated manner to institutional investors. These are the characteristics of Accelerated Bookbuilding (Abb), the procedure chosen by the Ministry of Economy to put 20% of Monte dei Paschi di Siena on the market. One of the advantages is precisely the speed, which allows the shares to be sold in one, maximum two days, and without the need for any advertising operation, as happens with IPOs. Another advantage is the placement to institutional investors and not directly on the market, which may not be able to absorb too large a quantity of shares in a short period of time. For those who purchase there is usually a discount compared to the market price and this, on the market, often has a short-term effect of reducing the value of the shares. In Italy, the procedure was used for Terna, Banca Generali and Tod’s. For Terna, Romano Minozzi sold 5.3% of the shares in two days in 2013 at a discount of 4.62%. Also in 2013, Assicurazioni Generali sold a share of approximately 12% of Banca Generali in one day (with a discount of 7.13%). The Della Valle family sold 10% of Tod’s with this procedure in December 2010 (with a reduction of 9.53%).