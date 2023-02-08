Home Business Mef, set up technical table on taxation and supervision in football
Technical table for the sustainability of the football sector

The Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that a meeting was held today during which the Deputy Minister Maurizio Leo and the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, together with the president of the FIGC Pasquale Gravina and the president of the Lega Calcio Lorenzo Casini, they agreed to set up a technical roundtable to promote the financial sustainability of the sector.

The goal is ensure greater transparency and supervision on corporate financial statements starting from the topic of capital gains, control and compliance mechanisms with the financial administration. The Juve affair is just the tip of the iceberg of a sector in huge financial and credibility difficulties. The case of inflated and in some cases even invented capital gains does not only concern the most successful club in Italy, but touches, touches and in some cases touches several other clubs.

There is talk of a Serie A at historic lows compared to the levels reached not so many years ago and which generates a decidedly lower turnover than that of the English Premier, Spanish Liga and German Bundesliga and which therefore has more difficulty catching up compared to European competitors. (Ticker)

