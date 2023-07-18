Home » Mef, tax and social security revenues rise by 4% in the 5 months of 2023
Mef, tax and social security revenues rise by 4% in the 5 months of 2023

Mef, tax and social security revenues rise by 4% in the 5 months of 2023

The Ministry of the Economy confirms a 4% increase in contribution and tax revenues, equal to 11.9 billion euros

From January to May, tax and social security revenues grew overall by 4% (+11.9 billion euro) compared to the same period of the previous year. The announces it Mef.

This positive trend is in line with what has already been indicated in the economics and finance document and incorporated in the calculation of the trends contained in the aforementioned document. The data, contained in the monthly report drawn up by finance department and from State General Accounting Officeis determined by the positive change in tax revenues (+6.687 billion euros, +3.5%) and by the 5% increase in tax revenues (+5.204 billion euros).

The amount of tax revenues also includes the main taxes of the territorial entities and the corrective charges, therefore integrating the figure already disclosed with the bulletin of last July 5th.

