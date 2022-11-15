The report on tax and social security contributions published by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) shows that tax and social security revenues in the period January-September 2022 grew overall by around 54 billion euros (54,011 million euros), +10 .4% compared to the same period of 2021.

The figure, contained in the Report drawn up monthly by the Department of Finance and the Department of General Accounting of the State, takes into account the positive change in tax revenues of 12.1% (+41,800 million euros) and the growth, in cash terms, of contribution revenues of 7.0% (+12,211 million euros).

The amount of tax revenues also includes the main taxes of the territorial entities and the corrective charges, therefore integrating the figure already disclosed with the note of last November 7th.

Compared to the same period last year, there was an increase in the revenue from taxes accounted for in the state budget (+37,086 million euros, +10.9); the changes are also positive for collections from assessment and control activities (+3,207 million euros, +58.5%) and for the revenue relating to the revenues of local authorities (+4,624 million euros, +12.7%) . Contribution revenues also show an increase mainly due to the growth of contribution revenues from the private sector due to the positive trend of the economic situation and the labor market.